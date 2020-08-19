Heading into the 2020 season, Gary D’Onofrio knew there was going to be a lot of learning.
His Union 14A team was one of the youngest in what was the COVID-19 Baseball Association.
Unfortunately, for most of the season, the learning was of the hard knocks variety as Union dropped its first 11 games.
However, the youngest Union team put those lessons to good use, sweeping Kirkwood in the season finale June 25, 15-4 and 3-2, to end on a winning streak.
Things were even tougher for Union as it played no home games during the season due to construction at Wildcat Ballpark and closures in the Union Parks system.
Union took the early lead in the first game of the doubleheader with three runs in the top of the first, but Kirkwood fought back to go ahead, 4-3, in the bottom of the third.
Union made a major statement in the top of the fourth with nine runs. If there was any doubt, Union’s additional three runs in the top of the fifth settled all discussion.
Nathan Keith had the honor of becoming Union’s first winning pitcher, going the distance in the 15-4 win. Keith pitched all five innings, allowing four runs on two hits, seven walks and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Nick D’Onofrio and Braeden Pracht paced the offense with three hits apiece. D’Onofrio doubled twice.
Ardell Young, Keith and Patrick Nolan each had two hits. Nolan doubled.
Will Hoer added another double.
The Union batters also showed patience at the plate, drawing nine walks. Young, Hunter Kleekamp and Cole Cudney each walked twice. D’Onofrio, Kyle Cudney and Karson Wright walked once.
Eads, Keith and Kleekamp were hit by pitches.
On the bases, Young had four steals, D’Onofrio ended with three and Cole Cudney, Hoer and Wright stole one base apiece.
Young, the leadoff batter, scored three times. D’Onofrio, Kleekamp and Cole Cudney each scored twice. Keith, Pracht, Kyle Cudney, Hoer, Nolan and Wright each scored once.
Pracht drove in four runs. D’Onofrio and Hoer each drove in three runs. Keith knocked home two runs.
Kyle Cudney, Eads and Nolan drove in one run apiece.
Union followed with a 3-2 victory in a game shortened by Kirkwood’s curfew.
Eads pitched in the game with Young leading the offense with two hits.
Kleekamp was praised for turning a double play.
Getting to that part of the season was anything but easy, however.
Union opened the season May 31 with a doubleheader in Elsberry, falling 18-5 and 13-2.
Union came close to victory in its next game, losing 12-11 to Rhineland in Hermann June 2.
Throughout much of June, it seemed that one or two blow-up innings meant the difference between being close in games and losing by a large margin. Through the middle of the month, Union’s biggest offensive effort came June 13 at Warrenton, when the 14A team scored eight runs in a 16-8 setback.
Everything finally came together in the last doubleheader of the season, giving the team something positive to build upon next year.