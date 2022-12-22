Playing short-handed with just a seven-player rotation, the Pacific basketball Lady Indians still gave Wentzville Liberty all that they could handle Monday.
Pacific (2-7) fell to 0-2 in Liberty’s round robin tournament with a 49-45 loss to the host Lady Eagles (2-7).
“We played without three starters tonight due to the flu,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said.
Liberty, which also won in the tournament’s first round, 66-54, Saturday against Northwest, can clinch the tournament title with a third win against Rosati-Kain (3-2) Tuesday in the final round at 5 p.m.
Pacific plays Northwest in the de facto third-place game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Free-throw shooting was a key positive for the Lady Indians, who were 17-24 from the line on the night.
Liberty ended the first quarter with a 9-6 lead. The hosts remained ahead, 22-20, going into halftime.
In the third period, Liberty’s lead grew as high as 12 points behind slick outside shooting from Isabella Pierce, who connected on three of her four triples in the third quarter.
However, Pacific’s Campbell Short connected on a half-court shot at the buzzer to end the third quarter with just a nine-point deficit, 38-29.
Shelby Kelemen led Pacific with 16 points, adding four steals, three rebounds and one assist.
Short notched 13 points with three rebounds and one steal.
Rhyan Murphy scored nine points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Trinity Brandhorst contributed four points, three rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist.
Anastasia Cox tallied two points and two rebounds.
Jaylynn Miller added one point with five rebounds and two assists.
Liberty Blackburn posted one rebound and two blocks.
Pierce led the Lady Eagles with 18 points. Kennedi Brower also achieved double figures with 15 points.
Other scorers for Liberty included Blair Wise (seven points), Ainsley Kammermeyer (five0 and Mariah Mhandu (four).
Liberty scored its final basket with 2:46 to play, at the time returning the lead to its highest point of 12.
Pacific scored the final eight points of the game, including a five-point outburst in the final 30 seconds on a pair of steals by Kelemen and Murphy followed by quick baskets, but the Lady Indians ran out of time to complete the comeback.
Following the conclusion of the final round of the tournament Tuesday, the Lady Indians will be finished for the remainder of the calendar year.
Pacific returns to the court Jan. 3 for a 6 p.m. road game at Bourbon.