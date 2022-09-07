Add another Four Rivers Conference victim to the list for the Windsor volleyball Lady Owls.
Windsor (6-0) swept Union (0-3) Thursday in Imperial, 25-16, 25-11, 25-18.
So far, Windsor has beaten two Four Rivers Conference squads, also taking down Hermann during tournament play last Saturday.
“This was another tough match against a really good Windsor team,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “We’ve had a challenging start to our season, playing three strong teams away from home. Windsor has a really strong team all the way around with a balanced attack and a strong defense.”
Sophia Helling led the Lady ’Cats in kills with nine. Kirsten Bockhorst was next with three. Hailey DeWitt, Ava Eagan and Isabel Stowe each had one kill.
Defensively, Izzy Zagarri picked 15 digs to lead the way. Helling was next with 13. Marcie Keence had 12 digs and Josselyn Smith added 11.
DeWitt had seven digs, Mikah Williford recorded four and Bockhorst added two.
Keence had 11 assists. Zagarri added two while Katherine Bolte had one.
Stowe led the team in blocking with two solos and one assist.
Bockhorst had one solo block. Williford posted a block assist.
DeWitt, Helling and Williford each served aces.
“During the first two sets, we were not playing our game and made too many attack and dig errors,” Getman said. “In the third set, we started playing the way we have been earlier in the week and we gave them a stronger fight.
Union is back in action Wednesday, hosting HIllsboro in the home opener.
The Lady ’Cats are back on the road Thursday, playing at North County.
“We have identified some things we need to work on and are looking forward to continue putting in the work in the gym to prepare for future success,” Getman said.
