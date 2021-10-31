New Haven’s hopes for returning to the MSHSAA Class 1 championships were derailed Thursday night.
Like its namesake railroad, the Santa Fe Lady Chiefs barreled through New Haven Thursday in a Class 1 sectional contest, winning, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15.
“It meant a lot to our six seniors,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “They wanted to do well, and they wanted to end their season where they did last year (state tournament in Cape Girardeau). It just didn’t work out for us. They did not stop. They played hard until the very end. I’m very proud of them.”
Santa Fe (24-0), which has dropped only three sets this season, returns home to Alma to host Wellington-Napoleon Saturday in the quarterfinals. The Lady Chiefs already have swept Wellington-Napoleon once this season.
New Haven ended its season with a 15-13-3 record.
Driving the Santa Fe locomotive was senior outside hitter Isabella Limback, who came through time after time to thwart New Haven rallies.
“They’re a real good team with a real good player,” Hoener said. “I don’t think she was their entire team. I think everybody on their team understood their role, which was to dig and set and get the ball to her. They did a really good job of that. Whenever the other kids had an opportunity to swing, they did just enough to keep us on our toes. It was just a real hard game to defend somebody who hits as hard as she does. She is a very smart player, and they have a really well-coached team. Kudos to them.”
Limback leapt over the block to rain attacks down on the New Haven defense. At other times, she split the block. Then, when it wasn’t expected, she tipped over or around.
Although Santa Fe swept New Haven, the Lady Shamrocks had their moments in the match.
In the first game, New Haven fought back from an early deficit to pull to within a point twice, 6-5 and 7-6.
The first instance came after a Lucy Hoener ace. The second was on a kill from Aubri Meyer.
However, it wasn’t long before the Lady Chiefs started to pull away. Kameron Dankenbring knocked down a kill and served the final two points, ending it on an ace. Limback had a kill in that run.
Dankenbring continued with the first six points of the second game before Natalie Covington ended the run with a kill.
Despite getting the early lead, the Lady Chiefs lost steam, and New Haven caught up at 13-13. After a Meyer ace, Santa Fe committed two unforced errors.
New Haven moved on top on another error and took a 16-14 lead on a Lucy Hoener ace.
Santa Fe caught up at 16-16 and held New Haven to just one point down the stretch.
Limback had the final five kills of the set.
In the third set, New Haven jumped out to a 5-2 advantage, but Santa Fe charged back and grabbed a 6-5 lead during a 13-1 run.
Although the Lady Chiefs continued to the win, New Haven had its moments.
Peyton Sumpter served two aces on three attempts. New Haven chipped back slowly, but Limback completed the sweep with her final kill, 25-15.
New Haven’s seniors are Covington, Lexi Feldmann, Lucy Hoener, Sumpter, Miranda Yarbrough and Emma Brez. All six played Thursday.