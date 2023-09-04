Scoring more than 10 runs for the second game in a row, the Lady Jays opened GAC Central action in the win column.
Washington (5-0, 1-0) trounced Holt (0-2, 0-1) in a road game Tuesday, 21-0.
Updated: September 4, 2023 @ 7:33 pm
“Our bats were really going and we were able to get all 13 players in the game,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said.
The Lady Jays tallied 15 runs in the first inning before adding three more in the second and another three in the third.
Lauren Opfer hurled a one-hit shutout in the circle for Washington. In three innings, she struck out six batters and walked two.
Washington picked up 16 hits, led by a 3-3 effort from leadoff hitter Lacy Monzyk. She doubled once, singled twice, walked once, stole a base, scored four times and drove in a pair of runs.
Madisen Meyer doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Elizabeth Reed singled twice and drove in a run.
Taylor Brown doubled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Kelsie Holtmeyer and Opfer both doubled and drove in two runs.
Ella Lause doubled, scored and drove in a run.
Christine Gerling doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Grace Molitor singled, walked, stole a base, scored four times and drove in a run.
Chloe Mueller singled, scored and drove in a run.
Maddie Guevara singled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Maddie Kluesner singled, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Kendall Nix scored twice.
Abigail Claus pitched all three innings for Holt and allowed 21 runs (five earned) on 16 hits and three walks.
Laney Thompson singled for the lone Holt hit.
Korah Haag and Olivia Lieurance each drew a walk.
Haag stole a base.
The Lady Jays played another GAC Central road game Thursday at Wentzville Liberty and are in action over the holiday weekend, playing Friday and Saturday at the Francis Howell Tournament.
