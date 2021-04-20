Ft. Zumwalt South remained a seemingly unstoppable force in the GAC Central girls soccer race Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0) remained unbeaten with a shutout victory on the road at Washington (4-6, 0-5), 4-0.
Ft. Zumwalt South scored three of its goals in the first half.
Emily Bloomfield, Grace Faherty, Amanda Olivas and Audrey Smith each scored a goal.
Sophia Cross was credited with two assists. The other two assists were recorded by Brooke Cattoor and Ashlyn Smith.
Zumwalt South goalkeeper Leigha Riley made two saves in recording the shutout.
Washington played another home league game Thursday against Ft. Zumwalt East. The Lady Jays are next in action Monday at St. Clair starting at 5 p.m.