Pacific stayed with the undefeated Festus Tigers all game in Week 7.
However, Festus (7-0) was able to keep enough distance between itself and the hosting Indians (1-5) to procure a 40-26 victory.
The Indians had to find multiple ways to score, including touchdowns in the rushing game, passing attack and on defense.
“We did some really good things,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “I was proud of our kids’ effort. We’re getting better every week and that’s all we can ask for.”
Pacific also garnered points on special teams when Kent Bishop connected on a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter.
“Our kicking game has been steadily improving,” Day said. “We were 3-3 (in extra points) as well. I felt like our kick game was really good in all phases.”
The Indians went to the air 22 times while playing from behind.
Freshman quarterback Luke Meyer connected on 13-21 attempts for 158 yards and a score with one interception.
“He did a great job,” Day said. “He made good decisions. He hung in the pocket and ran the ball well.”
Festus had the more rushing yards, 279, while Pacific gained 71 yards in the ground game.
Five of the Tigers’ six touchdowns came on the ground.
Pacific touchdowns came via a 15-yard pass from Meyer to Don’TA Harris, a three-yard Matt Austin run and a 35-yard interception return by Nick Sater.
District
Pacific (21.51) currently holds the No. 5 seed in Class 4 District 2. If the season ended today, the Indians would play the first week of the postseason at Windsor (2-4, 22.35).
John Burroughs (1-0, 33 points) jumped to the front of the line with a 48-21 victory against Priory.
Union (3-4, 27.82) is dislodged from the top spot after a 53-13 road loss at Owensville in Week 7.
In the No. 3 slot is Clayton (1-0, 23), which edged Affton, 17-14, in its season opener.
Checking in at the No. 6 seed is Sullivan (1-5, 20.93), coming off a 12-6 loss to St. James in Week 7.
Affton (0-1) rounds out the standings with just seven points.
Up Next
Pacific has two Four Rivers Conference games remaining on the regular season schedule.
The Indians go to Hermann (2-5) in Week 8. The Bearcats are coming off a 42-0 loss at St. Clair and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak.
The Bearcats own wins over Montgomery County (5-2), 16-12, and St. James, 22-15.
In recent weeks, Hermann has fallen on the road at Owensville, 27-14 and at home against Sullivan, 41-7.
Hermann has not won at home this season.
Statistics
The majority of Meyer’s passes found their way to Trevor Hill, who made five grabs for 100 yards.
Harris caught four for 29 yards and a score.
Christian Sparks made four catches for 29 yards.
Meyer carried the ball 10 times for 20 yards.
Matt Austin gained 50 yards on five carries and Hill carried once for one yard.
Sater’s interception was the big play on defense.
Coby Moeller and Izach Reeder each made a sack.
Hill was the team leader in tackles with 16. Colton Thompson was in on 15 stops.
Reeder turned in 11 tackles, followed by Moeller with nine.
Other tacklers included Tyler Martin (six), Harris (five), Austin (four), Meyer (four), Sparks (three), Trenton Johnson (two), Isaac Sizemore (two), Cole Hansmann (one), Blake McKay (one) and Sater (one).
Box Score
Festus 7-13-14-6-40
Pacific 3-7-14-0-24
First Quarter
FES — Kaian Roberts-Day 10 run (Stephen Darden kick), 6:31
PAC — Kent Bishop 25 field goal, 1:31
Second Quarter
FES — Cole Wagner 10 run (Darden kick), 8:18
PAC — Don’TA Harris 15 pass from Luke Meyer (Bishop kick), 3:00
FES — Isaac Stucke 7 pass from Cole Rickermann (kick failed), 0:19
Third Quarter
PAC — Matt Austin 3 run (Bishop kick), 9:14
FES — Rickermann 34 run (Darden kick)
FES — Wagner 1 run Darden kick), 4:05
PAC — Nick Sater 35 interception return (Bishop kick), 1:56
Fourth Quarter
FES — Roberts-Day 15 run (kick failed) , 4:13
Statistics
Rushing
Pacific — Austin 15-50-1, Meyer 10-20, Hill 1-1.
Festus — Yates 8-89, Wagner 18-80-2, Roberts-Day 7-68-2, Rickermann 9-55-1, Glaze 4- -3, Yates 1- -10.
Passing
Pacific — Meyer 13-21-158-1-1, Hill 0-1-0-0-0.
Festus — Rickermann 10-17-128-1-1.
Receiving
Pacific — Hill 5-100, Harris 4-29-1, Sparks 4-29.
Festus — Valleck 6-90, Stucke 3-22-1, Yates 1-16.
Tackles
Pacific — Hill 16, Thompson 15, Reeder 11, Moeller 9, Martin 6, Harris 5, Austin 4, Meyer 4, Sparks 3, Johnson 2, Sizemore 2, Hansmann 1, McKay 1, Sater 1 (INT, TD).
Festus — Wagner 10, Ortmann 7, Martin 5, Davis 4, Cupp 4, Shaver 3, Yates 2, Smith 2, Meczkowski 1, Yates 1, Holland 1, Greenstreet 1, Harris 1.