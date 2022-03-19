It was a St. Clair sweep for the top Missourian All-Area boys wrestling awards in a vote of coaches and media members.
St. Clair’s undefeated Class 2 state championship pair of juniors Ryan Meek (113) and Brock Woodcock (145) shared wrestler of the year honors while leading area wrestlers at the MSHSAA Championships.
Head Coach Mel Hughes earned the most votes for coach of the year, as well.
Meek won his first state title this season, going 53-0. He was third at 106 pounds in 2021.
Meek won an 8-3 decision over Cameron’s Caleb Husch in the title match. Both were undefeated prior to that bout.
Woodcock (56-0) won his second consecutive state title after winning at 138 pounds in 2021. This was his third state medal.
Woodcock rolled in the title match, earning a 13-2 major decision over Mexico’s Keith Ransom.
Hughes won coach of the year honors by a large margin over Sullivan’s Carl Lawrence and Pacific’s Jesse Knott.
Making the first team, by weight class, were:
• 106 — St. James’ Luke Marlatt.
• 113 — St. Clair’s Ryan Meek.
• 120 — Owensville’s Conner Roach.
• 126 — St. James’ Zeke Moreland.
• 132 — Pacific’s Warren Fiedler.
• 138 — Sullivan’s Adam Peregoy.
• 145 — St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock.
• 152 — Washington’s Casey Olszowka.
• 160 — St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox.
• 170 — St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders.
• 182 — Pacific’s Dominic Calvin.
• 195 — Sullivan’s Jordan Rice.
• 220 — Pacific’s Blake McKay.
• 285 — Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer.
Second-team choices were:
• 106 — Pacific’s Timothy Link.
• 113 — Owensville’s Michael Martin.
• 120 — Pacific’s Ethan Flaherty.
• 126 — Washington’s Devon Deckelman.
• 132 — Sullivan’s Dominic Ransom.
• 138 — St. Clair’s Bass Hughes.
• 145 — Union’s Gabe Hoekel.
• 152 — Sullivan’s Colton Brendel.
• 160 — Sullivan’s Ty Shetley.
• 170 — Union’s Bowen Ward.
• 182 — Owensville’s Logan Kramme.
• 195 — Washington’s Joey Avitia.
• 220 — Owensville’s Brent Helmig.
• 285 — Owensville’s Hayden Shoemaker and Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff (tie).
Named to the honorable mention list were:
• 106 — Washington’s Parker Kelpe and Sullivan’s Carter Blankenship.
• 113 — Washington’s Couper Deckard and St. James’ Blake Marlatt.
• 120 — Washington’s Will Kelpe and St. Clair’s Creek Hughes.
• 126 — Sullivan’s Eli Peregoy, Pacific’s Caden Browning and St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Adam Ashworth.
• 132 — St. James’ Dakota Kurtti, St. Clair’s Gavin Shoemate and Borgia’s Kamper Brinkmann.
• 138 — Washington’s Elias Neely and Borgia’s Nate Clarkson.
• 145 — Sullivan’s Ethan Hurt, St. James’ Cody Wilfong and Borgia’s Braxtyn Frankenberg.
• 152 — Owensville’s Gabriel Soest and Borgia’s Estiven Levin.
• 160 — Washington’s Brendin Voss, Borgia’s Joseph Volmert and St. James’ Cameron Pankey.
• 170 — St. James’ Carter Wilfong, Owensville’s Alan Kopp and Washington’s Ryan Mueller.
• 182 — Washington’s Owen Burge and St. James’ Seth Kenney.
• 195 — St. James’ Beau Dodd and Pacific’s Fabian Perez.
• 220 — St. James’ Jed Hitch and Washington’s Tanner Schwoeppe.
• 285 — Borgia’s Hunter Smith and Sullivan’s Cayden Thacker.