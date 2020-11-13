Only one can be among the final eight Class 3 football teams standing.
The team that makes the state quarterfinals out of Class 3 District 2 will be determined Friday in St. Clair as the Bulldogs (9-0) host Cardinal Ritter (2-3).
St. Clair is already a step further than last year’s team, which was the first in program history to complete an undefeated regular season.
Ritter’s Lions, a late insertion into the district after initially opting for the alternate season in the spring and then backtracking, faced stacked competition in its only three games of the regular season to account for an 0-3 record.
The Lions lost at Francis Howell (Class 6, 9-1), at home against Jackson (Class 5, 10-0) and at Helias Catholic (Class 4, 10-0).
However, Ritter has rolled through the first two playoff rounds, winning 57-8 at Owensville (7-3) in the first round and then knocking off the district’s No. 1 seed, Park Hills Central (8-2), 45-14, last Friday.
Ritter’s Week 10 victory at Owensville was the program’s first official victory in two years. The Lions’ 2019 team had to retroactively forfeit all of its wins due to the use of an ineligible player.
The player in question, running back Bill Jackson, now listed on the roster as Will Jackson, has rushed for 340 yards and two scores in three appearances this year. Jackson is committed to the University of Tulsa.
In addition to Jackson’s work on the ground, the Lions are prolific in the passing game as senior quarterback TJ Atkins has thrown for 1,268 yards in five games with a ratio of 14 touchdowns to two interceptions.
Junior Luther Burden III is the top wide receiver, making 23 catches for 599 yards and seven scores. He’s committed to play for the University of Oklahoma. He also reportedly has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Arizona State.
St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins has stated he believes members of this Ritter roster will be able to go on to play in the National Football League.
This will be the toughest challenge of the season for what has been a very stingy Bulldog defense.
St. Clair has allowed an average of just over five points per game to opponents and has recorded five shutouts.
The winner will play in the state quarterfinals the following week against either Kennett (10-0) or St. Mary’s (4-1).