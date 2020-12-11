Paced by a pair of champions, the Union wrestling Wildcats finished third in Saturday’s Ft. Zumwalt North Boys Wrestling Tournament.
Union scored 89 team points to place behind champion Lindbergh (141.5) and Pacific (99.5).
The Wildcats finished in front of Ft. Zumwalt North (73.5), Rock Bridge (72.5) and Windsor (63).
“Our boys continued to wrestle well,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “We did not have a full-strength lineup and will not probably have one all year because of quarantine issues, but the wrestlers who were able to compete did well. There were not really any matches that I wish we could have had back. We won all the matches we should have and even won most all of the close matches that could have gone either way.”
Sam Inman (120) and Gabriel Hoekel (145) were Union’s weight class champions.
“Sam Inman and Gabe Hoekel both had dominant tournaments,” Cranmer said. “Gabe did not really have a close match. Sam had a close match against Pacific, but was in control the whole time and won easily.”
Finishing second were Braden Pracht (113), Dominick Beine (126), Bowen Ward (152) and Chris McQueen (220).
Seth Inman (160) ended third while Hunter Garrett (132) ended fourth.
Sam Inman won both of his contested bouts, winning a 16-0 technical fall over Rock Bridge’s Park Diamond in 3:14, and a 6-0 decision over Pacific’s Ethan Flaherty.
Hoekel won four matches in the meet, three of them by pins.
He pinned Windsor’s Hayden Barker (3:28), Rock Bridge’s Benjamin Cardietti (1:34), and Ft. Zumwalt North’s Andrew Long (1:49). He won a 16-1 technical fall over Pacific’s Ian Sizemore in 3:08.
Pracht split his contested bouts, earning a 13-0 major decision over Rock Bridge’s Connor Marshall. He was pinned by Aden Solomon of Lindbergh.
Beine lost both of his matches to Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister. One was a pin and the other was a technical fall.
Ward had four contested bouts, winning three. He pinned Windsor’s Seth Winkelmann (3:29), Lindbergh’s Spencer Cruzen (1:25) and Ft. Zumwalt North’s Blake Jaco (1:12). His loss was to Pacific’s Callum Sitek by a pin in 1:40.
McQueen pinned Windsor’s John Miloscia (3:50) and Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff (2:35). He lost by a pin to Lindbergh’s Elijah Wheaton.
Sam Inman won a 10-4 decision over Lindbergh’s Michael Gyuriseck and a 1:09 pin over Windsor’s Cameron Busch.
He lost by pins to Pacific’s Colton Thompson and Rock Bridge’s Owen Twaddle.
Garrett won once, an 8-2 decision over Windsor’s Nich Baer.
He lost by a pin to Pacific’s Malachi Wells-Sidner and a technical fall to Lindbergh’s James Homfield.
After wrestling at De Soto Wednesday, the Wildcats are back home this weekend for the Union Tournament. The girls portion takes place Friday and the boys will wrestle Saturday.