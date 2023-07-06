Two Washington soccer Lady Jays have garnered all-conference recognition for their work this spring.
Junior midfielder Avery Lanemann and sophomore midfielder Addison Vodnansky were both named to the second team on the Gateway Athletic Conference Central’s postseason honors.
Lanemann led the Lady Jays with 37 points on 15 goals and seven assists.
Vodnansky was the team leader in assists with 10, adding 10 goals for a total of 30 points.
Washington advanced to the Class 3 District 5 championship game, losing to Union in overtime. The Lady Jays upset top-seeded Capital City in the semifinals.
Players receiving all-conference first-team recognition included:
• Ft. Zumwalt East — junior midfielder Hailey Morgan.
• Ft. Zumwalt North — Senior forward Gabby Starman and junior midfielder Ella Rosenberg.
• Ft. Zumwalt South — senior midfielder Brooke Cattoor and junior midfielder Ashley Miller.
• Holt — junior forward Mackenzie Compton and junior defender Ava Lewis.
• Wentzville Liberty — senior forward Morgan Struttmann, senior midfielder Rachel Skyberg, senior defender Alexis Shuster and junior defender Mia Knobbe.
The following players joined Lanemann and Vodnansky on the second team:
• Ft. Zumwalt East — freshman defender Maya Gaines, senior midfielder Ashley Klaus and sophomore midfielder Caty Schmidt.
• Ft. Zumwalt North — junior defender Shea Nortrup and senior defender Courtnee Hoff.
• Ft. Zumwalt South — senior midfielder Isabel Montileone, junior defender Jailyn Brownlee, senior defender Mia Brown and senior goalkeeper Ally Moore.
• Holt — junior forward Eastin Coyler and senior midfielder Grace Ratics.
• Wentzville Liberty — junior goalkeeper Sydney Strassemeier, junior defender Maddy Kuhn and junior forward Lola Gianino.
