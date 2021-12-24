Wrestling at the Ft. Zumwalt East Invitational, a pair of Pacific boys competitors made it to the championship round.
Caden Browning (120 pounds) and Dominic Calvin (182) both finished second in their weight classes to help lift Pacific to 72 team points and sixth place in the team standings for the event.
Marquette was the winner with 136 team points, followed by Hannibal (123) and St. Clair (108). Another Four Rivers Conference team, Union, placed eighth with 62.5 points.
Pacific additionally had two third-place finishers in Ethan Flaherty (126) and Warren Fiedler (132).
Blake McKay (220) finished fifth, Nathaniel Knaff (285) sixth and Austin Tennyson (152) seventh. Izach Reeder (160) and Cameron Shouse (170) both placed eighth.
“I felt we lost quite a few matches that should have been easy wins,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “We have too many guys that are doubting their capabilities to be varsity wrestlers and it’s leading to lackluster mistakes in matches. This is something that we will need to address going forward.”
Browning turned in a 2-2 record for the tournament with both losses coming against Hannibal’s Tristen Essig.
Browning pinned De Soto’s Braxton Drummond (1:58) and won a 2-1 decision over Waynesville’s William Austin. In the finals, Essig won a 15-0 technical fall against Browning.
“I liked the way Caden Browning competed,” Knott said. “He is a scrappy wrestler who doesn’t overthink and get in his own head. He picked up a good win in the semis against a returning class 4 state qualifier out of Waynesville.
“In his two losses to the returning state medalist from Hannibal, he just got outmatched. Essig is a stud who will place high at whatever weight he ends up at,” Knott said.
Calvin finished the tournament with a 3-1 record, starting with pins of Kirkwood’s Jared Ulichnie (2:37) and St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders (1:30) and an 8-2 decision over Waynesville’s Dillon Smith.
Marquette’s Justin Zerweck edged Calvin for the title in a 2-1 decision.
“I really was expecting him to win his bracket,” Knott said of Calvin. “He took a step back in his finals match. We got rode out in both the second period and most of the third to lose, 2-1. We have to be able to escape from bottom if we expect to win tight matches when February rolls around. This was a down performance for him but he was still able to finish in second. He will be more consistent moving forward.”
Flaherty posted a 2-2 record in a round-robin format for his division, scoring wins by pin against Waynesville’s Luke Cassidy (0:30) and by injury default over Vianney’s Zak Poulsen.
“(Flaherty) dominated the matches he should have,” Knott said. “He has had the toughest schedule of any of our wrestlers this year. He embraces the schedule and learns from each loss.”
Fiedler finished the tournament with a 3-1 record, ending with a pin in 2:17 of Vianney’s Reuben Hovey for third place.
“This was his first time down at that weight and he looked a lot stronger this weekend,” Knott said. “The bracket was seeded poorly, which resulted in the finals match being wrestled in the semis. I felt he was without a doubt the second best guy in that weight class. He will become more dangerous when he gets that weight cut under control and his body used to being down.”
McKay finished with a 3-2 record, pinning Waynesville’s Ian Sheppard (2:39) in the fifth-place match.
Knaff was 1-4 at the event, winning his consolation semifinal match by pin in 1:02 over Lutheran St. Charles’ Joseph Roach. In the fifth-place match, Hannibal’s Ryan Ross won a 4-1 decision over Knaff.
Tennyson posted a 1-2 mark, winning the seventh-place match by a 7-2 decision over Ft. Zumwalt East’s Dirk Rivera.
Shouse and Reeder did not record a win in the tournament.
Pacific will close out 2021 at the Don Fuhrmann Duals in Hillsboro Dec. 29.