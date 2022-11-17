St. Clair’s roster for this winter wrestling season already carries three state championships on their resume.
Seniors Brock Woodcock (145 pounds) and Ryan Meek (113) both won Class 2 state championships in their weight class last winter. Both finished the season undefeated.
Woodcock was also a state champion at 132 pounds during the 2020-21 campaign.
With them every step of the way has been fellow senior Cameron Simcox. All three are three-time state medalists.
Along with his two titles, Woodcock finished third at 120 pounds as a freshman.
Meek finished fourth as a freshman and third as a sophomore in Class 2, both at 106 pounds.
Simcox wrestled his way to fifth in the state as a freshman in 2019-20 at 138 pounds. He moved up to 145 pounds and finished second in the state as a sophomore.
Last season, Simcox ended fourth at 160 pounds.
Head Coach Mel Hughes has announced this will be his final season at the helm.
“Entering my 40th season as a high school wrestling coach, I am as excited about our opportunities on both our boys and girls teams as I have ever been,” Hughes said. “I have already let our fans know that this will be my final season coaching and I plan to work as hard as ever to make this year the best yet.”
Assisting Hughes are Matt Woodcock, Michael Rodgers, Dakota Bush, Matt Gordon and Zach Harman.
Hughes expects 20 wrestlers to be out for the boys team once football season is concluded.
The Bulldogs had seven boys state qualifiers last winter, six of whom are back for a new campaign this year.
Along with the senior triumvirate, the Bulldogs return juniors Creek Hughes (120 pounds), Gavin Shoemate (132) and Skyler Sanders (170) from last year’s state run.
That group of six returning state qualifiers combined for a 236-72 record in 2021-22.
The team as a whole finished 9-5 in duals and ranked seventh in the state in Class 2.
“(This marked) the fifth time in the last six years that our boys team has placed in the elite top ten at state,” Hughes said. “Last season, our boys team won the St. Louis Area Officials Associations’ (SLAOA) Class 2 Team of the Year Award for the sixth consecutive season. Both our boys and girls program won the SLAOA’s traveling Team Sportsmanship award.”
Junior Michael Sullentrup (152) and sophomores Lane Sohn (182) and Zeke Bethel (195) also finished the season as varsity starters for the Bulldogs last winter.
The Bulldogs first hit the mats Saturday, Nov. 19, for a 10 a.m. meet in Hillsboro.
St. Clair is not scheduled to wrestle on its home mats this season until the Four Rivers Conference Tournament Jan. 10.