Charles Gildehaus and AJ Keene combined for a one-hit shutout Saturday as the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team took a brief break from Ninth District play.
Post 218 (11-7) won in five innings over Maryland Heights Post 213, 13-0.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Charles Gildehaus and AJ Keene combined for a one-hit shutout Saturday as the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team took a brief break from Ninth District play.
Post 218 (11-7) won in five innings over Maryland Heights Post 213, 13-0.
“Charlie was on his game today, throwing a no-no until an infield hit in the fourth,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “He was filling up the strike zone, which keeps your defense on their toes.”
Gildehaus struck out four batters in the four innings.
Keene pitched the fifth, allowing a walk.
Offensively, Washington set the tone with five runs in the bottom of the first. Post 218 added three runs in the third and five more in the bottom of the fourth.
“We came ready to play and jumped on them with five in the bottom of the first,” Voelkerding said. “We found ways to get on base and were able to get our running game going with nine stolen bases. We thought before the year that was one of our team strengths which puts pressure on the defense.”
Colton Carrier tripled while Drew Eckhoff and Justin Mort doubled. Braxtyn Frankenberg, Colton Lawyer and Cohen Jasper singled.
Kaden Patke walked twice. Ryan Williams and Lawyer walked once.
Ben Loesing, Williams and Carrier were hit by pitches.
Williams, Frankenberg and Patke each stole two bases. Lawyer, Loesing and Mort had one steal apiece.
Mort had a sacrifice fly.
Frankenberg scored three runs. Mort and Williams scored twice. Loesing, Patke, Eckhoff, Carrier, Lawyer and Brody O’Hanlon scored once.
Frankenberg and Jasper both drove in two runs. Mort had one RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.