Before Mother Nature took over, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team provided the flash and roar Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Led by a combined no-hitter from Reagan Kandlbinder and Ryan Weidle, the Post 218 Seniors (29-1) became the only unbeaten team in the Ninth District Tournament, beating Elsberry Post 226, 13-3.
“Regan Kandlbinder did a great job of working ahead and using the defense,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Ryan Weidle came in to close it out and get some work in and did the same thing. They combined for a no-hitter, which was pretty cool in a big game like that.”
However, weather forced the second game between Pacific Post 320 (13-10-2) and St. Peters Post 313 (15-14-1) to be called off as the incoming storms hit and didn’t relent until late in the night.
That pushed the Pacific-St. Peters game back to 6 p.m. Thursday with Elsberry (20-14) waiting for the winner in the 8:30 p.m. game.
The winner of the 8:30 p.m., Pacific Post 320, joins Post 218 in the Zone 1 Tournament in Washington starting Monday.
Washington opened with three runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Washington added four runs in the second, three in the third and three in the fourth.
“We jumped on Elsberry early and often last night putting up crooked numbers in every inning of the mercy-ruled game,” Getsee said.
Kandlbinder pitched the first three innings, allowing a walk and a hit batter while striking out two. He was lifted after 37 pitches to save him for potential use later in the tournament.
Weidle pitched the final two innings, striking out two on 20 pitches.
At the plate, Washington rapped out 13 hits. Elsberry made five errors as well.
“Sam Paule, Kannon Hibbs and Will Mentz continued their hot bats and the rest of the lineup chipped away to secure us another solid victory,” Getsee said.
Sam Paule had three of the hits, all singles.
Kannon Hibbs, Will Mentz and Aden Pecka had two hits apiece. All three doubled.
Ryan Weidle, Gavin Matchell, Tanner McPherson and Jacob Weidle singled.
Matchell walked. McPherson was hit by a pitch.
Mentz stole two bases and McPherson added one.
Matchell, McPherson, Mentz and Jacob Weidle scored twice. Paule, Ryan Weidle, Hibbs, Pecka and Anthony Broeker scored once.
McPherson drove in three runs. Paule and Hibbs each had two RBIs. Mentz, Peyton Straatmann and Pecka drove in one run apiece.
Cayden Palmer drew the lone Elsberry Walk. Walker Chandler was hit by a pitch.
Alex Miller took the loss, pitching three innings while allowing 10 runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk. He struck out three.
DJ Feldman pitched one inning, allowing three runs on four hits.
