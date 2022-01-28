With eight wrestlers on the podium, the St. Clair wrestling Lady Bulldogs shot up the standings Friday in their home tournament.
St. Clair finished second overall with 190 points, led by individual champions Summer Fangers (100 pounds) and Kaitlyn Janson (149).
West Plains took the team title with 276 points.
Janson was recognized as the tournament’s outstanding wrestler.
Other competing schools included St. Charles (189), Sullivan (130), Parkway West (116), Kirksville (113), Wright City (87), Owensville (79), De Soto (72), Eldon (50), Herculaneum (29), Union (23), St. Francis Borgia Regional (16), California (13) and Kirkwood (one).
“We had many great performances during our two tournaments (St. Clair also hosted a boys tournament Saturday), and saw many of our less experienced wrestlers raise their performance level and earning hard fought victories,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said.
Janson won her first two matches by pin against Sullivan’s Katie Summers (0:31) and Maria Schatzl (1:55). She then won a 2-0 decision over De Soto’s Hannah Eberhardt. In the championship match, she edged West Plains’ Emily Howell by a 4-3 decision.
Fangers made short work of the 100-pound bracket, pinning both West Plains’ Madyson Melvin (0:37) and Parkway West’s Sindhu Kalabhavi (3:02).
Janessa Avila (105) and Hannah Thacker (141) both placed second for the Lady Bulldogs.
Lili Vernon (115) and Audrey Declue (125) each finished third.
Riley Ostendorf (130) and Liberty McKenzie (174) placed fourth.
Jossie Hopkins (135) ended in sixth place.
Peyton Dunn (141) was the team’s second wrestler in the weight class and wrestled unattached, taking seventh.
Avila pinned both Parkway West’s Brooke Eddy (4:46) and West Plains’ Hailey Boucher (1:12). She was pinned by St. Charles’ Alyssa King (3:02).
Thacker won against Union’s Ella Purschke (2:54), Kirkwood’s Josie Hosea (4:42) and St. Charles’ Elizabeth Brooksher (5:51). She was pinned in the championship match by West Plains’ Jade Martin (1:19).
Vernon went 2-3 with wins by pin against Parkway West’s Sabrina Urdaneta (0:22) and Kirksville’s Lauryn Nelson (1:54).
Declue posted a 3-2 record with wins over Parkway West’s Akshaya Mulakala (2:46), Sullivan’s Jade Studdard (1:54) and Borgia’s Aine Callahan (3:20).
Ostendorf went 2-3. Her wins were over Parkway West’s Lily Whittenburg (1:25) and Sullivan’s Cassandra Pritchett (1:28).
McKenzie finished with a 1-3 record, pinning Owensville’s Kelby Schoenfeld (2:17).
Hopkins ended at 2-3 on the day, winning by pin over Wright City’s Kailin Hawn (1:27) and West Plains’ Kylee Bell (0:27).
Dunn went 2-3 with her wins coming against Owensville’s McKenzy Echols (4:32) and Kirkwood’s Hosea (medical forfeit).
Next up for St. Clair is a road triangular meet at Pacific Tuesday at 6 p.m. Wentzville Liberty will be the third team in the meet.