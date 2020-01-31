Quality, not quantity.
St. Francis Borgia Regional won two Archdiocesan Athletic Association boys wrestling titles, had two wrestlers finish second and another take third in Saturday’s conference wrestling meet at St. Mary’s.
“It was a good meet with many small teams,” Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said. “There are only six teams in the conference.”
However, that’s all the wrestlers Borgia had and the Knights finished fourth in the team standings with 51 points.
Tolton Catholic of Columbia was the event winner with 64.5 points. St. Mary’s was second at 61 while Bishop DuBourg scored 53 points to end fourth.
The Knights finished in front of Lutheran St. Charles (46) and O’Fallon Christian (39.5).
Borgia’s winners were Joseph Lause (113) and Nathan Boone (160). The second-place finishers were Oliver Mace (152) and Thad Isgrigg (195). Brynner Frankenberg (170) finished third.
“Overall, I was very happy with the team, their effort and the results at the tournament,” Posinski said. “More importantly, there was progress from the prior week and they seem to be getting their stride back and ramping up for district.”
Lause improved to 24-6 on the season by winning all three of his matches. He pinned all three opponents and needed a total of 1:48 to do that.
Lause pinned Bishop DuBourg’s Brandon Becton in 1:04, Tolton Catholic’s Franklin Ruether in 0:18, and O’Fallon Christian’s Caleb Little in 0:26.
“Lause looked sharp and had a great day going 3-0 with all wins by falls in the first period,” Posinski said. “It was a great effort by Joseph. He will have rematches with both DuBourg and Lutheran this week.”
Boone won twice, pinning both opponents. He pinned Deron Gipson of St. Mary’s in 2:57 and Aiden Giles of Bishop DuBourg in 1:22.
“He was able to take advantage of situations in both matches to convert situations/positions to create his wins,” Posinski said. “He will have a rematch with Giles on Tuesday.”
Second Place
Mace bounced back from a first-round loss to win his next two.
Defending Class 1 state champion Teague Travis of Tolton Catholic pinned Mace in 2:36.
Mace then pinned O’Fallon Christian’s Ethan Tucker in 1:52 and won a 10-2 major decision against Ethan Hendricks of Lutheran St. Charles.
“Mace started the match well and really protected his legs,” Posinski said about the opener. “He battled hard in that match. I was very proud of his effort against Travis. He went on to get two wins in his next matches one by fall and one by major decision. He couldn’t get the fall in the match with Hendricks. He will see him again Wednesday.”
Isgrigg split his two matches. He pinned Ian Meyer of Tolton Catholic in 5:00, but lost by a 1:24 pin to Steven Ludwig of Bishop DuBourg.
“The Isgrigg of the first half of the season was back on the mat,” Posinski said. “He was aggressive and continued pushing in his matches. I was happy to see that activity from Thaddeus again. He will face Enright again Tuesday.”
Third Place
Frankenberg lost both matches. He was pinned by Tracey Lawrence of Lutheran St. Charles in 3:36 and was pinned by Bishop DuBourg’s Luke Enright in 2:29.
“He had a good match with Lawrence from Lutheran,” Posinski said. “In his second match, he had an opportunity with a reroll but was not able to seal the position and lost by fall. He will have rematches with both wrestlers this week.”
The Knights wrestle Tuesday at home against Bishop DuBourg and Gateway Science Academy. The Knights are at Lutheran St. Charles Wednesday.
The AAA girls wrestling meet will be held Feb. 5.