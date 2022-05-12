The season will continue for two St. Francis Borgia Regional boys golfers.
Borgia’s Alex Weber and Austin Cooper qualified for the MSHSAA Class 3 Championships by reaching qualifying spots in the Class 3 District 2 meet Monday at Franklin County Country Club.
Weber shot 84 to tie for 10th while Cooper carded 86, good for a 14th-place tie.
As a team, the Knights shot 362 to finish fifth among 13 schools.
Will Warden just missed moving forward, shooting 91 to finish 23rd, one stroke off of a qualifying spot.
Sam Tuepker tied for 31st at 101. Sam Holtmeyer shot 103 to tie for 35th.
Tolton Catholic won the team title with a round of 303. The Trailblazers were paced by the three overall medalists, Chase Knorr, Christian Rischer and Jake Thornburg, who each shot 74, three strokes over par.
Additionally, Andrew Fallis shot 81 to tie for fifth and Garrett McIntosh carded a round of 83 to tie for eighth.
Southern Boone also earned a state berth as a team by placing second, shooting 352. Jacob Anderson led the way with a fourth-place overall finish at 80.
Tied for fifth were Fallis and Hallsville’s Logan Cox at 81.
Blair Oaks shot 355, three strokes behind Southern Boone. Hallsville (358) also finished in front of Borgia.
Following the Knights were St. Charles West (373), Whitfield (384), Orchard Farm (417), Fulton (424), Mexico (440), Owensville (454), Winfield (489) and Wright City (538).
Owensville’s golfers were Eoin Krupp (tied for 33rd at 102), Crew Epstein (tied for 37th at 104), Noah Caldwell (52nd at 120), Brendan Decker (55th at 122) and Tyler Perkins (tied for 56th at 123).
The Class 3 Championships take place next Monday and Tuesday at Sedalia Country Club.