Grant Trentmann and Gavin Matchell combined for a home no-hitter Tuesday for the Washington Blue Jays against Ft. Zumwalt North, 8-0.
“Awesome performance by Grant and Gavin with a combined no-hitter,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “They did everything we asked of them.”
Washington (9-5) improved to 3-0 in league play with the win over Ft. Zumwalt North (5-8, 2-3) at The Fields at South Point.
Trentmann, who has just two unearned runs marked against him through 28 innings this season, fired the first five innings, striking out 10 and walking four.
Matchell closed out the no-hitter over the final two frames with one strikeout, one walk and two hit batters.
While the Panthers were unable to get a hit, Washington had more than enough.
The Blue Jays collected 15 hits, paced by a pair of three-hit performances from Matchell and left fielder Ryan Weidle.
Weidle smashed a solo home run to open the scoring in the bottom of the second inning.
“Ryan Weidle had a big game,” Gough said. “He was 3-4, had a great diving catch in left field, and hit his first varsity home run.”
Washington went on to score four runs in that frame, three in the third and one in the sixth.
Weidle also singled twice and scored twice.
Matchell, who opened the game as the designated hitter, doubled twice, singled once, walked and scored.
Ethan Stellhorn doubled, singled, walked, scored and drove in two.
Sam Paule singled twice, walked, stole a base and drove in a run.
Hayden Burns singled twice, stole twice, drove in two and scored once.
Hanon Jarvis, Weston Meyer and Aden Pecka each singled.
Meyer drew a walk. Jarvis and Jacob Weidle were hit by pitches.
Quintin Parker got into the game as a pinch runner and stole a base.
Bryce Craden was the Panthers’ pitcher of record. In 2.2 innings, he allowed seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits and two walks, striking out two.
Maverick Shelp pitched 3.1 innings and allowed one run on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts and two hit batters.
Joseph Linneman drew a pair of walks for Zumwalt North.
Mason Stahl, Alex Cameron and Craden each walked once.
Colin Club and Landon Seerey were hit by pitches.
The two teams played again Wednesday at Ft. Zumwalt North to complete the home-away conference play series.
Washington wraps up the week Friday, hosting Parkway South at 4:30 p.m.