Two St. Francis Borgia Regional girls basketball players were honored by being voted onto the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 District 4 team.
A total of 10 players were selected for the team and those players will be eligible for MBCA honors at a higher level.
Borgia’s two representatives were junior forward Avery Lackey and sophomore forward Kailtyn Patke.
Lackey was third on the list, and the top player not on a team which reached the finals.
Lackey averaged 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocked shots per game for the Lady Knights.
Patke was ninth on the list. She averaged 11.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals and one blocked shot per game.
Rockwood Summit senior post player Jasmine Manuel was tops in voting. She helped the Lady Falcons win the district title.
Brooke Highmark, a sophomore guard with runner-up Westminster Christian, was second.
Following Lackey were Rockwood Summit junior guard Raina Bryant, St. Joseph’s Academy junior guard Emily Lally and St. Joseph’s Academy sophomore forward Kiley Duchardt.
Rockwood Summit’s third player on the team was senior guard Jayla McLemore. Westminster Christian sophomore guard Reilly Brophy was next.
The final player on the all-district team was Visitation Academy freshman guard Annie Restovich.
Rockwood Summit Head Coach Dustin Hays was named the coach of the year.