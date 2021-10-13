The first two innings went four by four for the Cuba softball Ladycats.
Cuba (12-13) scored four runs in the first inning and four more in the second on the way to a 12-1 home win against St. Clair (1-16) Thursday.
Gabby Marler doubled, stole a base and scored for the Lady Bulldogs.
Alexis Murray singled.
Liberty McKenzie walked twice.
Leah Johnston drew a walk and stole a base.
Avari Hemker stole two bases.
Current Smith, Kaitlyn Janson and Cylee Schatzler were hit by pitches.
While pitching, Smith allowed 12 runs (nine earned) on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings.
St. Clair concludes the regular season Monday at home against Fredericktown at 4:30 p.m.
Class 3 District 3 Tournament play begins Tuesday with No. 8 St. Clair at No. 1 Sullivan at 4:30 p.m.