It’s a plaque the Pacific Indians wanted and a plaque they got, along with two individual district champions Saturday at Union.
Pacific placed second as a team in the Class 3 District 2 Tournament with 125.5 team points.
“Going into districts our team goal was to take home a plaque and that’s exactly what we were able to do,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “We talked a lot this week about individually doing your part so that as a team we can achieve our goal. For the most part everyone stepped up and did just that. We were able to pull 9 of our 10 guys through.”
Ethan Flaherty (126 pounds) and Callum Sitek (145) each topped the podium in their weight classes.
Also advancing for the Indians were Warren Fiedler (second place, 132 pounds), Mason Lucas (second place, 138), Colton Thompson (third place, 152), Blake McKay (third place, 195), Nathaniel Knaff (third place, 220), Nicholas Wedemeier (fourth place, 182) and Luke Gerling (fourth place, 285).
Rockwood Summit won the team title for the district with 212 points.
Other team scores included Windsor (105), Union (85.5), Parkway West (73.5), Vianney (68), Webster Groves (60) and Mehlville (24).
“Ethan Flaherty and Callum Sitek both looked untouchable this weekend on their way to district titles,” Knott said. “Callum is now a four-time district champion. To my knowledge he is the second wrestler in program history to accomplish this feat. He is (the) definition of consistency.”
Sitek improved to 46-0, remaining unbeaten on the season.
In the quarterfinals, Sitek pinned Windsor’s Brandon Geitz in 1:29. In the semifinals, he did the same to Summit’s John Berry in 2:28.
Sitek bested Union’s Gabe Hoekel by pin in 2:48 in the championship round.
“Hoekel is a good wrestler, but Callum is just in another league,” Knott said. “His mind is right to win that state title that he has been pursuing for four years now.”
Flaherty received a bye to the semifinals, where he pinned Vianney’s Ben Schrader in 3:06.
In the championship round, Flaherty won by technical fall, 19-3, against Summit’s Devin Shipp.
“I’m happy for Flaherty,” Knott said. “He has worked his tail off the past three years to get where he is now. We bumped up a weight due to how deep districts would be had (Sam) Inman still been in the lineup for Union. I think regardless of the weight class, Ethan is wrestling well enough to get through sectionals and on to state for a second straight year. He is really utilizing these extra practices to sharpen his tools and it showing in his confidence on the mat and in the results.”
Fiedler won a semifinal match with Vianney’s Will Sinak by pin in 36 seconds.
He was pinned by Summit’s Camden Pye in the third period (5:11) of the championship round.
Lucas bested Parkway West’s Aaron DeBlasi by a 7-4 decision in the semifinals.
His championship match was another close decision, 3-1, with Vianney’s Anthony Lentz capturing the title.
“Lucas came in as a two seed but we knew he would really have to wrestle to get to the finals,” Knott said. “He was able to eke out a close one in the semis and came up just short in the finals against a kid he had beaten earlier in the year from Vianney. Proud of his effort and him getting to the finals definitely contributed to our team score.”
Thompson pinned Webster Groves’ Max Knight in 4:31 in the quarterfinal round and lost a 3-0 decision to Mehlville’s Jack Silies.
Thompson battled back through the consolation bracket to pin Parkway West’s Mason Jensen in 1:45 and then to pin Knight again in a rematch for third place in 1:38.
“Colton without a doubt is the second best kid in that bracket but due to common opponents received the four seed,” Knott said. “This put us in a matchup with Silies from Mehlville in the semis rather than the finals. We lost to him earlier in the year in OT and lost another close one on Saturday. Regardless of the third place finish, I like where Colton will be in the sectional bracket.”
McKay lost a close 7-6 decision to Parkway West’s Braxton Eddy in the semifinals and then passed through the consolation semifinals and third-place match with two byes.
Knaff started with a pin of Vianney’s Ryker Stiegman in the quarterfinals in 3:17 before being pinned by Webster Groves’ Tanner Davis in the semifinal round.
Knaff qualified for the sectional round by pinning Parkway West’s Nicholas Picaud in 2:16 and then finished the tournament by taking third place over Union’s Chris McQueen via pin in 4:06.
“I was really impressed with the way Knaff wrestled this weekend,” Knott said. “We figured out of all of our guys, he would have the most difficult road to get through. He was able to get the upset in round one over the third seed from Vianney, get another fall on the bubble against Parkway West and then avenge his losses to McQueen from Union in the third-place match. McQueen has been a thorn in his side all year. (I) was proud of him to finally get over that hump.”
Wedemeier lost in the semifinals by pin in 51 seconds against Vianney’s Roman Graff and recovered to win in the bubble round by pinning Windsor’s Nick Jansen in 2:38.
For third place, Webster Groves’ Jackson Carter scored a pin on Wedemeier squarely at the one-minute mark.
Gerling was pinned in the semifinals by Summit’s Michael Fans in 25 seconds and received a bye into the third-place match.
Parkway West’s Joe Santhuff took third place by pinning Gerling (0:24).
“Luke Gerling and Nick Wedemeier also were able to advance,” Knott said. “Both of these guys are great personalities to have in the room and really help to keep things light. Luke only had four kids in his bracket, but we will take it and advance on. He has taken his fair share of beatings as a first-year freshman wrestling heavyweight, so this is his reward for stepping up for us. Wedemeier was able to get a fall in the bubble match. He had pinned the kid earlier in the year but it was a close match before that so we weren’t really sure how that match was going to work out. Nick stepped out with confidence and got the job done.”
Nick Sater (170 pounds) ends his season for Pacific, losing two close matches.
Sater received a bye into the semifinals and lost to Parkway West’s Will Childress by a score of 6-4.
In the bubble round, Vianney’s Jack Burke edged Sater, 5-2.
“Proud of the effort we got out of him all year,” Knott said.
Pacific’s advancing wrestlers will next compete Feb. 27 in the Class 3 Section 1 Tournament at Hillsboro.