Two members of the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights have been selected to the PrepVolleyball.com Soph 79 team, the website announced this week.
Outside hitter Ella Brinkmann was selected for the main Soph 79 team, which was released Friday. She also made the Frosh 59 team last season.
Brinkmann logged 289 kills, 208 digs, 50 blocks, 33 aces an 26 assists while helping Borgia win its 11th Class 3 state title.
Libero Annie Arand was selected for the high honorable mention list, released Thursday.
Arand picked up 415 digs with 129 assists and 21 aces.
Both Brinkmann and Arand were picked for The Missourian All-Area first team.
The full list can be seen at www.prepvolleyball.com, but requires a subscription.