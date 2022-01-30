Adam Ashworth and Braxtyn Frankenberg won their weight class titles last Saturday at the Archdiocesan Athletic Association boys wrestling championships at St. Mary’s.
“We did not have a whole lot of competition, but we keep showing improvement,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “All schools were suffering from injuries and COVID-19 return-to-play rules. We are a very young team and it is exciting to see them grow. Our focus this year has been developing skills on our feet and it is starting to pay off.”
Ashworth (126) won his weight class, pinning Lutheran St. Charles’ Kerrick Lewis in 1:04.
Frankenberg (145) was the AAA champion at his weight class. He pinned Lutheran St. Charles’ Josiah Boyce in 1:59 and won a 15-11 decision over Kyan Hunsberger of St. Mary’s.
Brinkmann (132) was second. He lost twice to St. Mary’s Leo Niyonizigiye, by pin and technical fall.
Clarkson (138) was third, losing by pins to Dominic Dowdy of Lutheran St. Charles (0:47) and Dominic Federico of St. Mary’s (1:24).
Volmert (160) was third, getting pinned by Kirk Hendricks of Lutheran St. Charles in 1:18 and Wesley Cornell of St. Mary’s in 1:16.
Smith (285) was third, losing by a pin against Billy Pryor of St. Mary’s in 1:00.
Team standings were not available.
Borgia competed in a quad meet Tuesday at Brentwood. The boys lost to Brentwood, 39-30, and Gateway Science Academy, 36-24.
In the girls meet, Brentwood beat Borgia, 24-6.
Results against STEAM Academy were not available.
Clarkson, Frankenberg, Levin and Smith each won twice in that meet. Callahan won her bout against Brentwood.
Volmert was 1-1 while Brinkmann lost both contested bouts.
Borgia hosted a tri-meet Wednesday. Full results were not available at deadline.