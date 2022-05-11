Franklin County has three golfers heading to the Class 4 state tournament next week in New Bloomfield.
Washington’s Alex Fregalette and Haiden Bean and Union’s Garrett Klenke are advancing after making the cut at the Class 4 District 1 Tournament Monday at Farmington’s Crown Pointe Golf Club.
Fregalette, a sophomore, finished fourth individually in the district with his round score of 82 on the par 72 course.
“Awesome play by Alex placed him a solid fourth with good momentum to carry him into his second state run,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said.
Klenke shot an 85, tying for seventh.
“I am very proud of Garrett for qualifying for state for the second year in a row,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “Conditions at Crown Pointe were very difficult. Winds were strong and the rough was thick, but he was able to scrape by and place seventh for the all-district medal.”
Bean was among the last to make the cut, tying for 17th with a 90.
“Haiden is peaking at the right time and it shows,” Buschmann said. “He had a solid finish at Lake Forest and (the) GAC conference tournament. Crown Pointe was playing extremely tough due to five inches of rain the week before. (The) rough was high at 4-5 inches and (the) fairways were still wet. Greens were tricky — some fast, some not. All in all, it was a good test for Meadow Lake Acres.”
Rockwood Summit won the district with a team score or 343. Lutheran South was the runner up with a 351.
Washington shot a 364 to finish fourth behind Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (362).
Union placed ninth with a 397 and Pacific shot a 475 to finish 15th.
Lutheran South’s Andrew Hennen had the top individual score with a 77, two strokes ahead of runner-up Beau Traxel of Cape Notre Dame.
Following Fregalette and Bean for the Blue Jays were Jake Rhodes and Jackson Straatmann. Both shot a 96, tying for 28th place with Cape Notre Dame’s Quintin Hunter and Farmington’s Garrett Ward.
Devon Deckelman rounded out the Washington scorecard with a 107, tying for 47th place.
After Klenke for Union came Jace Pipes, who shot a 101 to place 38th.
“I was hoping to have at least two make it (to state) this year, but we fell short of that,” Goddard said. “Jace had a great start with a birdie on one but struggled shortly after that.”
Union’s other golfers were Peyton Hall (105, T-41st), Will Herbst (106, T-45th) and Dalton Adkins (121, T-66th).
“Will had a rough start but strung together some good stretches,” Goddard said. “Peyton played pretty solid, but had a couple really large numbers that changed his score dramatically. It was a great learning experience for both freshmen, Dalton and Peyton.”
Beau Anderson was Pacific’s lead golfer, carding a 111 to finish 54 overall. Teammate Zachary Cowsert was two strokes back at 113, taking 56th place.
Also competing for Pacific were Andrae Sudduth (123, 70th) and Jacob Dattoli (128, 71st).
Additional team scores from the district tournament included North County (367), Farmington (368), Sikeston (385), De Soto (389), Mehlville (401), Festus (424), Hillsboro (431), Cape Girardeau Central (438) and Windsor (450).
The Class 4 state championship tournament takes place Monday and Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club. Other state events are scheduled at Springfield (Class 1), Columbia (Class 2), Sedalia (Class 3) and Cape Girardeau (Class 5).