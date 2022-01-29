A 35-point night for the Panthers’ D1 prospect was what it took to beat the Blue Jays last Friday.
Connor Turnbull notched 35 points with 13 rebounds, eight blocks and two assists to lead Ft. Zumwalt North (6-8, 2-2) to a 62-50 victory over Washington (7-9) in GAC Central play at O’Fallon.
Turnbull is committed to go to Butler next year.
The Panthers held a 16-9 lead after one period and a 31-25 edge at the half.
The score stood at 39-35 after three quarters.
Alex Zanin led the Blue Jays with 14 points.
He was one of four double-digit scorers on the night for Washington as Mark Hensley, Chase Merryman and Sam Paule all finished with 10 points apiece.
Todd Bobo notched four points.
Kaner Young rounded out the Washington scoresheet with two points.
Other scorers for Ft. Zumwalt North included Kylen Watson (11 points), Kobe Anderson (10), Trent Menke (four) and Chandler Smith (two).
Washington plays this week at the Union Tournament, having taken on Rockwood Summit in the first round Monday.