There’s a reason Connor Turnbull is going to play for Butler University next winter.
The Ft. Zumwalt North senior stepped up down the stretch to lead the Panthers to a 77-62 win over Union Friday in the semifinals of the 69th annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.
“I was really pleased with our effort,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I felt like we flew around and caused a lot of issues for North in the full court. On the other hand, our half-court defense was nonexistent. Pretty much anyone, especially Kobe Anderson, got to the rim without any resistance whatsoever. It is tough to beat anyone when they shoot layups as most of their shots.”
Overall, Turnbull scored 26 points with 18 rebounds, five blocked shots and three assists. He went 12-15 from the field and only missed twice from inside the three-point arc.
Despite that, Simmons felt the Wildcats did a good job defensively on the Butler University recruit.
“I thought we did a nice job on Turnbull,” Simmons said. “He is a really nice player. I thought defensively, we made life on him very difficult, which had him frustrated and worn out. He got some easy ones in the fourth quarter because we were really being aggressive, and he capitalized with some easy dunks. I thought we attacked him well even though he got a handful of blocked shots. We kept taking it at him and never backed down.”
Turnbull stepped up at the right time to help the top-seeded Panthers pull away. Zumwalt North led after one quarter, 19-16, and at the half, 39-37.
The Panthers added to the advantage in the third quarter and led, 58-50, heading into the final eight minutes.
Turnbull wasn’t the lone Zumwalt North scoring threat.
Sophomore Trent Menke scored 20 points with five rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Freshman guard Anderson scored 17 points with four assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Lynden Sanders, a sophomore, netted eight points with five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Sophomore Bobby Edwards had four points, two rebounds and one assist.
Chandler Smith, a senior, contributed two points, two rebounds and a blocked shot.
Senior Josh Bauer pulled down three rebounds with a steal. Junior Taylor Mason had an assist and a rebound.
The Panthers went 15-20 from the free-throw line and were held without any three-point baskets.
“The game really came down to our half-court defense and our inability to block out and finish possessions,” Simmons said. “Offensively, we have moments where the ball really moves well, and we look really unselfish and good, and then there are moments where we stand, and the ball sticks.”
Seniors Collin Gerdel and Kaden Motley tied for Union’s scoring lead with 18 points apiece.
Those two combined for all of Union’s free throws, going 10-12 combined from the stripe. Gerdel was 4-4, and Motley went 6-8.
Matthew Seely, a senior, scored his nine points on three three-point baskets.
Sophomore Ozzie Smith ended with eight points.
Sophomore Ryan Rapert netted seven points.
Senior Tanner Hall added two points.
Zumwalt North played University City Saturday for the title, a rematch of the 2020 championship game.
Union moved to play host Borgia for third place Saturday.