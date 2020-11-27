The schedule for the 68th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Boys Basketball Tournament has been modified following the exit of Gateway City Elite.
The tournament now will consist of three games Friday and three games Saturday.
Gateway City Elite, the eighth seed, was scheduled to play fifth-seeded Pacific Friday at 3 p.m. in a consolation semifinal. That game has been deleted with Pacific advancing to Saturday's 4:30 p.m. consolation game.
With that, there will be no opponent for the loser of Friday's 4:30 p.m. consolation semifinal between sixth-seeded Union and seventh-seeded Owensville. That means the loser will automatically get seventh place while the winner advances to Saturday's 4:30 p.m. consolation final against Pacific.
Gateway City Elite, a homeschool team based out of Wentzville, backed out of its game Wednesday against No. 1 seed Ft. Zumwalt North due to a possible positive COVID-19 case. The Lions forfeited that game.
Tournament organizers had hoped Gateway City Elite would be able to return Friday, but the team alerted officials that it wouldn't be able to play Friday morning.