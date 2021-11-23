It’s almost here.
Area boys basketball fans will get their annual serving of the Turkey Tournament starting Tuesday night.
The 69th annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament tips off Tuesday with two games.
Playing on the opening night are:
• op-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North against No. 8 Owensville at 6 p.m.
• ourth-seeded Union against fifth-ranked Washington at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s first-round games are:
• econd-seeded University City against No. 7 Gateway City Elite at 6 p.m.
• o. 3 Borgia against sixth-ranked Pacific at 7:30 p.m.
All second-round games will be played Friday, Nov. 26. The final day for action is Saturday, Nov. 27.
Michael Uffmann’s Ft. Zumwalt North team has finished second in the past two events, losing last year to University City and in 2019 to Washington.
Uffmann is a Washington High School graduate and played for the Blue Jays at the Turkey Tournament. He grew up just down the street from Borgia’s campus.
The Panthers went on to finish fourth in the MSHSAA Class 6 Championships.
On the positive side, 6-10 Butler University recruit Connor Turnbull returns. He averaged 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, five blocked shots and 1.4 assists per game.
Ft. Zumwalt North graduated five seniors, including KJ Lee and Drake Stevenson. Additionally, Uffmann reports that three seniors, guards Kylen Watson and Bryce Hall and center Nathan Lund, will be out during the tournament.
Although football isn’t impacting the Panthers this year — they lost in the district championship to Chaminade, 55-20 — Ft. Zumwalt North’s opponent will be affected.
Owensville has several football players on its basketball roster, and the Dutchmen are playing Saturday in a Class 3 quarterfinal game at Cardinal Ritter. Even if Owensville loses, that’s a fast turnaround to basketball.
Former Pacific standout and Mizzou player Cullen VanLeer enters his second season in charge of Owensville and will be looking to cobble together a unit out of the athletes he has. He has his father, longtime Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer, on the staff to help in that regard.
Tuesday’s second game is a contest of contrasting teams.
Chris Simmons’ Union Wildcats return three full-time and one part-time starter this season. Simmons reports most of the team’s scoring returns.
Kaden Motley, an all-tournament team selection last year, is the top returner. Collin Gerdel, who averaged double figures in both scoring and rebounding, returns to the post position. Matthew Seely, a senior guard, is Union’s third returner.
Ryan Rapert, a sophomore guard, is expected to handle the point this year.
On the other side, Grant Young’s Washington Blue Jays were hit hard by graduation, losing all five starters and nine players overall from a Class 6 district championship team.
Young, who played for Union during his high school days, will be looking for players to step up in the tournament.
Wednesday’s action tips off with defending champion University City taking on seventh-ranked Gateway City Elite in a battle of the Lions. Both teams have the same mascot and same colors.
Kelvin Lee’s team returns one all-tournament selection in senior forward Carlton Thomas. Another returning starter is guard Larry Abbey.
The defending champions graduated two all-tournament players in Jalen Hampton and Brandon Ming.
Hampton, the MVP of last year’s event, is playing this year at Link Year Prep in Branson for the national roster. He’s already committed to Missouri State University for next year.
Omarion Henry, of Normandy, another former all-tournament selection, also is playing at Link Year Prep.
Gateway City Elite, based in Wentzville, was slated to play in last year’s event but had to withdraw due to positive COVID-19 testing.
Gateway City Elite holds MSHSAA membership as a home-school association. It won the Class 2A National Christian Home School Basketball Championship last season as well as the Arkansas River District varsity title.
The Lions claimed the national title with a 76-57 win over Monee, Illinois, team HomeSchool Resource Center.
The team already has started its season, but only one result has been reported so far, a 67-66 loss to the Indianapolis Northwest HomeSchool Warriors last Saturday.
The final first-round game pits third-seeded Borgia against No. 6 Pacific.
Both teams start the season at the BSN Tip-Off Classic in Rolla this weekend. Borgia plays Friday against Rolla, and Pacific plays Capital City Saturday.
The teams were no strangers last season. Dave Neier’s Knights defeated Cody Bradfisch’s Indians in all four meetings last year, including the Turkey Tournament first round, Union Tournament championship and district tournament championship.
Borgia returns two starters, including junior Grant Schroeder, an all-tournament pick last year. Sophomore Adam Rickman, the other returning starter, didn’t move into the varsity lineup until after last year’s Turkey Tournament. He was the Union Tournament MVP.
Bradfisch lost considerable depth from last year’s team but will look to 6-8 junior post player Quin Blackburn, senior guard Devin Casey and junior swing player Jack Meyer as leaders this season.
Among other changes for this year, last season’s restrictive attendance policies are out. Fans once again will be able to walk up and purchase admission at the gate.
Cheerleaders also will be welcomed back this year. There were none at last year’s tournament.
Pepsi returns as the event’s presenting sponsor.