There won’t be much change for this year’s Turkey Tournament.
The 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Boys Basketball Tournament tips off Tuesday, Nov. 22, with two first-round games.
Two more games will be played Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Seven of the eight teams in this year’s event are back for 2022.
The only change is Metro replacing Gateway City Elite in this year’s tournament.
The Metro Panthers went 6-12 last season as a Class 4 team.
Gateway City Elite, a homeschool organization, won the consolation game last year.
Returning teams are:
• niversity City.
• t. Zumwalt North.
• orgia.
• nion.
• ashington.
• acific.
• wensville.
University City has won the past two tournament titles, beating Ft. Zumwalt North both seasons.
Ft. Zumwalt North has been the runner-up for the past three years.
Borgia placed third last season, defeating Union.
Washington ended sixth. Pacific defeated Owensville in the seventh-place game.
Basketball teams around the state are completing their first week of practices. After the teams set their final rosters, the seeding for this year’s event will take place.
While the first-round games will be on two nights, the complete second round is set for Friday, Nov. 25. The placement games will take place Saturday, Nov. 26.
