There won’t be a massive crowd this year for the 68th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been some temporary changes made for this season.
“With all of this craziness, we are still hoping for a great tournament,” Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand said.
The annual boys basketball event will have a wristband system in place with each school limited to 75 fans.
The wristbands will serve as vouchers for the event and allow a fan to purchase a ticket. There will be a different colored wristband for each night.
Wristbands can be obtained from participating schools.
For attending fans, masks will be required in the building.
Fans are being asked to leave after the game they came to see has ended. Organizers are not expected to empty the building, but want to keep any crowd to a minimum.
The end lines will be a bit empty as cheerleaders are not being allowed this season. Initially, only Borgia cheerleaders were going to be there, but they are under quarantine through the end of the tournament.
Games will be livestreamed at either:
• Knightly News Live on Youtube, or
• Borgia Athletics Facebook Live.
Search for the Borgia Athletics page on Facebook and like that page to be able to watch.