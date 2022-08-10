Making the most of the chance, Jefferson City Post 5 completed its American Legion Mid-South Regional run Saturday with a 7-5 loss to Tupelo, Mississippi Post 49.
Post 5 (26-7-1), the Missouri runner-up, was added to the field when Oklahoma declined to send a team. The Jefferson City squad completed its run with a fourth-place finish in the eight-team regional.
Tupelo, an American Legion World Series qualifier last year, scored first with a run in the top of the fourth.
Post 5 wasn’t ready to give up and tied it in the bottom of the inning.
However, Post 49 scored four times in the fifth and twice in the sixth.
Jefferson City rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough in a 7-5 loss.
Tupelo outhit Jefferson City, 6-5. Each team made one error. Post 5 stranded eight while Tupelo left six on base.
Billy Underwood started for Post 5 and took the loss, going four innings while allowing four runs on two hits and three walks. He fanned one.
Trevor Jordan pitched an inning, allowing a hit, hitting a batter and striking out one.
Cole Peters allowed a run on a hit and a walk.
Holden Brand finished out the game, throwing two innings while allowing two runs on two hits and a walk.
Offensively, Jake Schule doubled.
Calen Kruger, Chase Schnieders, Jack Robertson and Jordan singled.
Jaden Kolb walked twice. Nick Jefferies, Schulte, Robertson, Jordan, Max Buscher and Jace Kesel walked once.
Kruger, Jefferies, Robertson and Jordan stole bases.
Schulte scored twice. Schnieders, Jordan and Kesel scored once.
Kruger, Kolb, Robertson, Jordan and Luke Cavender each drove in one run.
Tupelo used three pitchers. Taylor Ballard was the winner, going 5.1 innings while allowing four runs on four hits and five walks. He left after reaching the pitch limit.
Taylor Hussey pitched one-third of an inning, allowing a run on one hit and three walks.
Jack Taylor got the save, pitching the final 1.1 innings while striking out two.
Davis Oswalt and Stone Collier each had two hits. Oswalt doubled.
Jackson Cheek also doubled. Evan McCarthy singled.
Easton Hood walked twice. Noah Foster, Cheek and Matthew Roncalli walked once.
Jackson McCoy and Hood were hit by pitches.
Hood and Cheek each scored twice. Foster, McCarthy and Roncalli scored once.
Oswalt had three RBIs. Collier drove in two runs. McCarthy and Cheek each had one RBI.