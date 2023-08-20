For over a generation, New Haven cross country and track and field athletes have learned under the guiding gaze of John Tucker.
That has changed this fall.
Tucker, who has been with New Haven since 1997, has retired from teaching and coaching.
It’s going to take two new head coaches to replace Tucker. Wendy Scheer now is leading the cross country team, and Josh Hoener, also the New Haven superintendent, is the new track coach.
“When I started in August of 1997, I never thought I’d spend my entire career in New Haven,” Tucker said. “Not that it wasn’t a nice place, but I wanted to return to St. Louis County and teach at my alma mater, Kirkwood High School.”
Tucker said that plan soon changed.
“As the years progressed, though, I really fell in love with the community and the school,” Tucker said.
Working with the man with a movie star name and the holder of the University of Nebraska 300-meter steeplechase record, Tucker learned quite a bit.
“I was very fortunate to take over two athletic programs that had a strong base as created by then-coach Kurt Russell,” Tucker said. “I was able to take what he started and turn them into a perennial state qualifying programs.”
Tucker advanced when Russell moved to St. Francis Borgia, first as a teacher and cross country and track coach, and later as athletic director.
Tucker was blessed with amazing athletes, who helped the school accomplish the near impossible — win a state track title with no home track.
Tucker led New Haven to individual and team achievements, starting with the 1998 Class 1A girls 1,600-meter relay title. Amanda Laune, Alicia Cook, Christa Linkinhoker and Courtney Haynes ran to the championship.
From 1999-2002, New Haven won the girls 800-meter relay. New Haven won the 1,600-meter relay again in 2001.
In 2001, New Haven had four state champions. The two relay teams won titles and Laura Brandt was the Class 1A winner in the 200- and 400-meter dashes. That was four state titles in one season.
For the third year in a row, New Haven finished third in the team standings.
In 2002, New Haven repeated in all four events, and this time scored enough points in other events to win the team title. Brandt once again was a four-time state champion. New Haven ended with 57 points, 13 in front of runner-up North Andrew.
“Early on, my best memory is winning a Class 1A girls state title in 2002 when we didn’t have a track to train on,” Tucker said.
Tucker showed his adaptability, using his athletes to their best. New Haven won state titles in everything from sprints to distance, but when New Haven started appearing at the top of the girls team standings again, it was with a much different strength.
New Haven’s girls were fourth in Class 1 in 2015, third in 2016 and won the Class 1 title in 2017.
New Haven again won the 1,600-meter relay, but stood out in the field events.
Lauren Gerlemann and Emma Engelbrecht went first and third in the long jump. Engelbrecht and Gerlemann were first and second in the triple jump. Kate Ruediger won her second javelin title in a row.
To the end, the field events remained a strength. Aubri Meyer and Mekela Waters finished third and sixth, respectively, in the Class 2 shot put this year. Waters also claimed seventh in the discus.
New Haven’s program won 22 girls event state titles and five boys events under Tucker’s tutelage.
All of Tucker’s success didn’t come in track, nor did it come with the girls teams. New Haven has finished fourth or better five times in boys cross country, capped by a Class 1 state title in 2017, winning by 10 points over Hermitage.
Joseph Rethemeyer was New Haven’s top finisher, taking 11th. Nathan Ford was 18th. Two other runners, Martin Lewis and Tim Madden, also crossed the line in the top 30.
“When I was interviewing for the job, I was told that the boys cross country team wouldn’t amount to much and I take pride in creating a boys program that qualified for state all but six of my 26 years culminating in a state title in 2017.”
New Haven’s girls cross country team also reached the podium three times, placing third in 2016, second in 2017 and fourth in 2021.
With interest growing in track, the district administration chose to upgrade the practice loop behind the school into a full-fledged all-weather track.
“The track facility at New Haven had more to do with Josh Hoener than me, but I am very proud of it and how well we run meets,” Tucker said.
Quickly, the facility gained a positive reputation, and coupled with New Haven hospitality, became a frequent host for MSHSAA postseason events. New Haven hosted a Class 2 district and Class 1 and Class 2 sectional meets in 2023.
“At the sectional meet this year we received many compliments about not only the facility but how we run a meet,” Tucker said. One coach told me it was the best run meet he had ever been to. New Haven has a motto: ‘A Tradition of Excellence,’ and I feel that the track and field and cross country programs have continuously upheld that motto.”
Tucker said he was able to find the same success in the classroom.
“What made working at New Haven such a special opportunity was the ability to teach in my room and coach my sports as I saw fit,” Tucker said. “The freedom to teach without being micromanaged was essential to my success in the classroom and in athletics. I always tried to be fair and compassionate when interacting with students and athletes and hope that this allowed them to strive for improvement and attain some success.”
Tucker leaves a massive impact on track and cross country at New Haven.
Not only have the athletes he’s coached gone on to success in other fields, but some have returned to help the school perpetuate its legacy.
