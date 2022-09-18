Washington was able to secure only doubles wins in Wednesday’s 8-1 loss to Troy.
The visitors repeated a win from Saturday’s tournament in Troy (4-9) by again vanquishing the Lady Jays (2-7) four days later at Phoenix Park.
While the gold varsity division saw just one Washington victory, the Lady Jays earned two doubles wins in silver varsity play and split the silver matches evenly, 2-2.
Evie Bryson and Catalina Clarke were Washington’s lone gold varsity winners, defeating Maggie Huster and Claire Ridenhour, 8-2.
Jessica Schroeder and Morgan Tooley won their silver doubles round with Jlynn Humphrey and Savannah Croxton, 8-1.
Rebekah Davis and Liz Davis topped silver doubles opponents Shaffer and Grover, 8-5.
Troy’s tandem of Eleena Olle and Anna Staunton defeated Mya Wardwell and Nora Mendoza, 8-5, in gold play.
Aubrey Higgins and Angelia Witt won against Lily Grant and Vivien Grant, 8-5.
In gold singles matches:
• Mana Tawada defeated Bryson, 6-2, 6-4.
• Huster won against Wardwell, 6-1, 6-0.
• Olle topped Vivien Grant, 6-1, 6-0.
• Staunton won against Mendoza, 6-2, 6-3.
• Ridenour defeated Clarke, 6-1, 6-2.
• Higgins won against Kendal Warren, 6-1, 6-2.
Troy’s Brooke Gilbert defeated Sadie Alu, 8-3, in silver singles play.
Witt defeated June Steinman, 9-8, after a 7-2 tiebreaker round.
Washington ended the week on the road at Ft. Zumwalt South Thursday and next plays Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt East at 4 p.m.
