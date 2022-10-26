Three first-half goals were enough for the Trojans to power past the Blue Jays Saturday at Scanlan Stadium.
Washington (4-15) fell to the Troy boys soccer squad (10-10), 4-0.
Mason Theis played in goal for the Blue Jays, recording eight saves.
Troy keeper Logen Davis notched four stops.
Levi Caldwell paced the scoring with a brace, adding one assist.
The Trojans put Washington on the back foot almost immediately as Caldwell struck the back of the net for his first of two goals 34 seconds into the match.
Liam Sontag and Miles Poole each recorded a goal.
Mitchell Ottinger was credited with two assists.
Landon Hupper contributed an assist.
Washington wraps the regular season Tuesday on the road at Wentzville Liberty at 6:45 p.m. The game is the final GAC Central match of the season.
