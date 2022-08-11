Troy, Alabama, Post 70 will represent the Mid-South Regional at the American Legion World Series this week.
Troy won the regional title Sunday at Bobby Hayes Stadium in Pelham, Alabama, defeating Gonzales, Louisiana Post 82 (Gauthier-Amedee), 6-2.
Troy had been the final unbeaten team in the bracket before losing to Gauthier-Amedee Saturday, 5-3.
That set up a three-team mini-tournament Sunday for the championship as all three had one loss.
In the first game, Gonzales knocked out Tupelo Post 49, a 2021 World Series qualifier, 11-9. Dominick Regira homered and Lee Amedee tripled for the winners.
Cole Poirrier pitched 4.2 innings of relief for the win and Regira got the final out for the save.
Jackson McCoy doubled and homered for Post 49. He drove in three. Noah Foster scored three times.
Jack Taylor took the loss in relief of Jackson Cheek.
Troy, which got the bye by virtue of being the last unbeaten team, won the regional final, 6-2.
Troy scored the game’s first six runs, starting with one in the bottom of the first. Post 70 scored another run in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth.
Gauthier-Amedee scored two runs in the top of the sixth.
Troy outhit Gonzales, 10-2. The Louisianans made three errors. Troy left nine runners on base to five for Gonzales.
Tucker Jackson threw six innings for the win, allowing two runs on two hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out 10.
Douglas Johnson struck out all three batters he faced in the top of the seventh.
Todd Clay, Brooks Bryan and Tanner Taylor each had two hits. Clay doubled twice. Bryan tripled.
Darryl Lee homered while Shelton Arroryo doubled.
Slade Zeppuhar took the loss, going four innings while allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks. He struck out four.
Grant Morrison pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out two.
Will Delaune hit a two-run homer for Post 81. Lax Melancon had the other hit, a single.
Troy starts World Series play Thursday in Shelby, North Carolina, facing Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Post 397 at noon (CDT).
Troy is in the Stripes Division for pool play along with Shrewsbury; Camden, South Carolina, Post 17 and League City, Texas, Post 554.
The Stars Division consists of Chesapeake, Virginia, Post 280; Midland, Michigan, Post 16; Omaha, Nebraska, Post 1, and Idaho Falls, Idaho, Post 56.
Idaho Falls is the defending national champion and defeated Honolulu, Hawaii, for the title last year, 6-1.
Midland, Michigan, is the only other returning team from last year’s World Series.
