The most lopsided win of the 2023 American Legion Baseball Mid-South Tournament came on Semifinal Saturday.
Troy, Alabama, Post 70 (23-5-1) cruised to a 16-1 win over Pittsburg, Kansas, Post 64 (19-8) Saturday in Pelham, Alabama.
As the last surviving team out of the winners’ bracket, Post 70 was not facing elimination in the game, but Pittsburg was.
Thus, Post 64 and Washington Post 218 ended the tournament tied for third while Post 70 advanced to take on Paragould, Arkansas, Post 17 in Sunday’s finals.
Troy scored two runs in the first inning and then things really got out of hand fast as the defending American Legion World Series champions posted 11 runs in the top of the second to take a 13-0 lead.
Troy went on to add single tallies in the third, fourth and fifth frames while Pittsburg managed a single run in the bottom of the third.
Post 70 turned the contest into a bullpen game, using four pitchers, none for more than two innings.
Mason Steele pitched one perfect inning and struck out one.
Carter Davis tossed a perfect inning and struck out two.
Christian Hill pitched two perfect innings and struck out one.
Connor Cosby tossed one inning and allowed one run on two hits and a walk, striking out two.
Troy put together 18 hits in the game, led by three apiece from Tanner Taylor and Landon Tyler.
Blake Wynn, Hill, Brady Richardson and Drew Shiver managed two hits apiece.
Steele, Tucker Jackson, Cosby and Trent Weatherley each added one hit.
Taylor doubled twice. Steele, Wynn, Richardson, Cosby, Tyler and Weatherley each ripped a double. The other 10 hits were all singles.
Weatherley walked twice. Steele and Richardson drew one walk apiece.
Steele, Cason Eubanks, Hill and Richardson were hit by pitches.
Steele and Taylor each scored three runs. Weatherley, Tyler and Richardson all scored twice. Wynn, Hill, Cosby and Shiver all crossed the plate once.
Taylor recorded four runs batted in. Wynn and Cosby were credited with two RBIs apiece. Steele, Brody Lindsey, Hill, Richardson, Shiver and Tyler all drove in one.
The two hits for Pittsburg were singles by Trevor Amershek and Hunter Bennett.
Amershek drove in Bennett for the lone Post 64 run.
Kaleb Scales drew a walk.
Tucker Akins pitched 1.1 innings for Post 64 and allowed seven runs on six hits and a walk, striking out one.
Brady Vanbecelaere tossed 3.2 innings and allowed nine runs on 12 hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
