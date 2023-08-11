They saved the no-no for the finals.
Troy, Alabama, Post 70 (24-5-1) sealed the Mid-South Regional championship Sunday with a no-hit pitching effort to defeat Paragould, Arkansas, Post 17 Glen Sain GMC, 9-0.
Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 5:34 am
Jake Johnson struck out nine batters, walked two and beaned one in his no-hit performance on the mound, delivering the regional title to the defending American Legion World Series champions.
The regional victory in Pelham, Alabama, sent Post 70 back to the World Series this coming week in Shelby, North Carolina.
Troy’s bats backed Johnson up with two runs in the bottom of the first, three in the second and four in the third.
Cason Eubanks had a big game at the plate, launching a home run and a triple, driving in six runs and scoring twice himself. He was also hit by a pitch.
Mason Steele and Drew Shiver both doubled.
Steele walked twice, scored three times and drove in a run.
Shiver walked once and scored twice.
Christian Hill singled.
Matt Snell walked and scored. Tanner Taylor walked twice.
Griffin Duvall was the Paragould hitter plunked by Johnson. Kayson Becker and Matt Gardner each reached on a walk.
Asher Griffin pitched one inning for Post 17 and allowed two unearned runs on one walk and one hit batter with one strikeout.
Hayden Nazarenus took over for 1.2 innings and allowed seven runs (six earned) on four hits and four walks.
Duvall pitched 3.1 shutout innings and allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.
