In a meeting of the last two unbeaten teams at the American Legion Baseball Mid-South Regional Friday, Troy, Alabama, Post 70 became the tournament’s final unblemished team.
Post 70 (22-5-1), the defending American Legion World Series champions, improved to 3-0 in this year’s regional tournament in Pelham, Alabama, knocking off the Arkansas state champions, Paragould Post 17 Glen Sain GMC in eight innings, 4-3.
Both teams advanced to play Saturday in the semifinals, but Friday’s win assured that Troy would be playing in the final round of the double-elimination tournament Sunday regardless of Saturday’s outcome against Pittsburg, Kansas, Post 64 while Paragould had to eliminate Washington Post 218 Saturday in order to advance further.
Paragould put the defending champions on the back foot early with one run int he top of the first, but Troy tied it up in the bottom of the second.
Post 70 went ahead, 2-1, in the bottom of the sixth, but the lead was short-lived as Paragould scored twice in the top of the seventh for a 3-2 edge.
Troy scored once more in the bottom of the seventh to re-tie the game and survive for another frame.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Bryce Speakman delivered the decisive blow, singling through the right side of the infield to drive in Mason Steele for the winning run.
Tanner Taylor pitched the last two innings two innings for Post 70 and was the winning pitcher. He allowed two runs on one hit and one walk, striking out five.
Tucker Jackson pitched the first six innings. He allowed one run on three hits and four walks, striking out eight.
Troy managed 15 hits in the contest with five doubles, one triple and nine singles.
Speakman had the triple in addition to two singles. He scored once and drove in a run.
Steele doubled twice, singled and scored three runs.
Blake Wynn doubled twice.
Christian Hill singled twice, walked and drove in a run.
Connor Cosby singled twice and drove in a run.
Matt Snell singled twice and walked.
Brady Richardson drew a walk.
For Paragould, Tyler Vincent started on the mound and went 5.2 innings. He allowed two runs on nine hits and one walk, striking out six.
Peyton Branum pitched the final 1.1 innings and allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Hayden Nazarenus managed two of the four Post 17 hits with a double and a single, driving in two runs.
Kayson Becker singled, walked and scored.
Tanner Pierce singled and walked.
Brooks Nigut walked twice and scored once.
Lane England drew a walk.
Matt Gardner scored one run.
