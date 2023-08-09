In a meeting of the last two unbeaten teams at the American Legion Baseball Mid-South Regional Friday, Troy, Alabama, Post 70 became the tournament’s final unblemished team.

Post 70 (22-5-1), the defending American Legion World Series champions, improved to 3-0 in this year’s regional tournament in Pelham, Alabama, knocking off the Arkansas state champions, Paragould Post 17 Glen Sain GMC in eight innings, 4-3.

