The defending American Legion World Series champions claimed another victim Thursday.
Troy, Alabama, Post 70 (21-5-1) bested Panola, Mississippi, Post 118 in the winners’ bracket semifinals of the Mid-South Regional, 8-1.
The game, held in Pelham, Alabama, started with Panola scoring a go-ahead run in the bottom of the first.
After that, it was all the defending champions offensively as Troy tallied one run in the top of the second inning, three in the third, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Troy advances to play Paragould, Arkansas, Post 17 in the winners’ bracket final Friday at 4 p.m. while Panola became the third opponent of the tournament for Washington Post 218 in an elimination game Friday morning.
Post 70 tallied 10 hits in the contest, getting two knocks apiece from Cason Eubanks, Tanner Taylor and Mason Steele.
Blake Wynn, Connor Cosby, Bryce Speakman and Matt Snell recorded one hit apiece.
Taylor and Steele each tripled while the other eight hits were singles.
Christian Hill drew two walks. Drew Shiver and Steele both walked once.
Eight different baserunners crossed the plate — Eubanks, Taylor, Wynn, Shiver, Steele, Hill, Cosby and Snell.
Steele was credited with three runs batted in.
Taylor picked up two RBIs. Eubanks and Speakman both drove in one.
Brady Richardson was the winning pitcher, settling in after the first frame to last six innings with one earned run on seven hits and two walks. Richardson fanned seven batters.
Brody Lindsey pitched one shutout inning and struck out the side in the seventh.
Trey Drumheller, Kolby Baker and Aidan Williams notched two hits apiece for Panola. All six went for singles.
Austin Batts added a double.
Batts and Brock Ware each stole a base.
Williams drove in Drumheller for the only Post 118 run.
Drumheller and Batts each stole a base.
Colby Lafayette pitched 5.1 innings for Panola and allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Baker pitched 0.2 of an inning without allowing a run. He did give up one hit.
Williams pitched one inning and allowed one run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
