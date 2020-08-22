Washington softball will be among 16 teams playing in Troy’s 13th annual Lead Off Classic to start the season next Friday.
Unlike previous renditions of the tournament, which featured a 16-team bracket, weather permitting, the teams are divided into four pools this year. No games are scheduled beyond pool play.
Washington is grouped in a pool with Troy, St. Dominic and Hickman, playing on Troy Field 1.
The Lady Jays are scheduled to play Hickman Friday at 6 p.m., Troy Saturday at 10 a.m., followed immediately by the Lady Jays’ final game of the tournament against St. Dominic at noon.
In another pool on Troy Fields 2 and 3, Warrenton will play Highland, Timberland and Hannibal.
Two other schools will host games as well. Francis Howell Central hosts a pool and Winfield hosts another.
At Francis Howell Central, visiting teams are slated to include Ft. Zumwalt South, Bowling Green and Battle.
Teams playing at Winfield will be Palmyra, Fulton and Wentzville Liberty.
Games may start early if the tournament is running ahead of schedule.
The home team for each contest will be determined by a coin toss.
Games will have a 90-minute time limit and the international tiebreaker rule, which starts an inning with a runner on second base, will be utilized in all extra-inning games and games which reach the time limit while tied.
For spectators, masks will be required for entry, social distancing is expected and fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.