The odyssey for the Washington boys basketball postseason came to an end Tuesday.
The Blue Jays (18-8) fell on the road at Troy (20-6), 81-52, in the Class 6 sectional round.
It had been at least seven years since either school had won a district championship. It’s Troy that moves on to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.
“We’ve had a really great run this year,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “I’m really proud of how the kids ended the year. We just ran into a buzz saw. We ran into one of the best shooting teams that I’ve seen as a coach.”
Troy doubled up Washington in each of the first two periods, 20-10, for a 40-20 halftime advantage.
After three periods, Troy remained ahead, 62-36.
“They even made a three-quarter court shot at the end of the first quarter,” Young said. “It’s just tough playing on somebody’s home floor with the momentum they had.”
Troy couldn’t miss. The Trojans were 11-14 from three-point range and hit 70 percent of shots from the field overall.
Zac Coulter’s 14 points were a team high for the Blue Jays.
Brigham Broadbent was next with eight points.
Jarrett Hamlett was next with seven points.
Todd Bieg and Jason Sides each scored six points.
Jack Lackman netted five points.
Will Gleeson added four points, and Kaner Young scored two points.
“I thought we were really prepared,” Young said. “The kids, like always, didn’t give up but just faced a buzz saw of a team that was super hot and hit a team was so hot at the wrong time.”
Griffin St. Pierre led the Trojans with 23 points.
Nathan Ryan closed with 21 points.
Jack Fessenden (15 points) and Alex Thomas (10) also achieved double figures.
Rounding out the scoresheet for Troy were Tyler Moore (eight points) and Charlie Nett (four).
Troy plays at Ft. Zumwalt North (26-2) in the quarterfinals Friday at 6 p.m.
The remaining teams in Class 6 include Poplar Bluff, Chaminade, Waynesville, Kickapoo, Lee’s Summit and Liberty.
“Troy has a great team,” Young said. “Credit their defense. They have a great man-to-man defense. We really struggled getting shots close to the basket. Zac Coulter was our only guy in double figures, and for the past three games, we’d had three and four guys in double figures for us. That’s what’s allowed us to play as well as we have, sharing the ball. We really got frustrated and couldn’t share the ball as much.”