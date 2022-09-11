It took an extra inning for Troy to become just the second team to defeat the Washington softball Lady Jays this season.
Troy (11-2) won Wednesday’s meeting at Lakeview Park, 3-2, in eight innings.
Washington comes out of the contest with a 10-2 record.
Taylor Brown pitched all eight innings for the Lady Jays, striking out 14 batters. She allowed three unearned runs on four hits and four walks.
Washington took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Grace Molitor’s two-out single chased home both Christine Gerling and Myla Inman.
Troy evened the score with a pair of bases-loaded walks in the bottom of the fifth.
After the second batter of the eighth inning, Gracie Johns, reached first on a hit by pitch, she scored with two outs on an error after Paige Tucker lined a single to center field.
Washington posted seven hits in the game, led by two apiece from Brown and Molitor.
Molitor doubled, singled and drove in a run.
Brown singled twice.
Lacy Monzyk, Gerling and Loren Thurmon each singled.
Inman drew a walk.
Elizabeth Reed stole a base.
Mackenzie Williams pitched seven innings for Troy. She allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk.
Macie Hunolt came in to pitch the eighth inning and sat the Lady Jays down in order with one strikeout.
Washington will see action this weekend at the Seckman Tournament, where the Lady Jays are joined in Pool B by Pacific, Seckman and Ft. Zumwalt West.
