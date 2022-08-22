Mid-South Regional champion Troy, Alabama, Post 70 captured the 2022 American Legion World Series championship Tuesday in Shelby, North Carolina.
Troy edged two-time defending champion Idaho Falls, Idaho, Post 56 in the championship game at Keeter Stadium, 6-5.
It was the first championship for an Alabama team since 1967.
In the Mid-South Regional, Troy defeated both Missouri representatives, St. Joseph Post 11 and Jefferson City Post 5.
The title contest came down to the final inning. Idaho Falls scored five runs in the bottom of the second while Troy scored three times in the top of the third. That’s how it stood going to the seventh. Troy rallied for three runs to take the lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Idaho Falls loaded the bases with one out on a walk and two hit batters.
Press Jeffcoat then struck out the next two hitters to end it.
Jeffcoat went 3.1 innings in relief, allowing one hit, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out five.
Reigh Jordan started on the mound for the Alabamans, going 3.2 innings while allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Brooks Bryan, the 2022 George W. Rulon American Legion Player of the Year Award winner, led the Troy offense with three hits.
Tanner Taylor had two hits, including a double.
Will Powell doubled while Shelton Arroyo singled.
Darryl Lee, Todd Clay, Douglas Johnson, Taylor and Drew Shiver walked.
Lee scored two runs. Bryan, Arroyo, Shiver and Powell each scored once. Lee, Bryan, Arroyo and Taylor had one RBI apiece.
Merit Jones started for Idaho Falls and went 6.1 innings, allowing five runs on five hits and five walks.
Jones struck out nine before reaching the pitch limit.
Jaxon Grimmett took the loss, allowing a run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning. He had one strikeout.
Eliot Jones and Conner Hall each had two hits. Jones doubled.
Merit Jones also doubled. RJ Woods and Ryan Horvath singled.
Nate Rose, Jacob Perez, Deezil Luce and Hunter Miller walked. Chandler Robinson, Woods, Horvath and Luce were hit by pitches.
Eliot Jones, Woods, Merit Jones, Miller and Hall scored.
Horvath drove in two runs. Eliot Jones had one RBI.
Both Troy and Idaho Falls were 2-1 in pool play, advancing to Monday’s semifinals. There, Troy defeated Midland, Michigan, Post 16, 5-3. Idaho Falls snuck past Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Post 397 5-4.