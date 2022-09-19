Chop the medal three ways.
Three St. Clair golfers tied for the top score Wednesday at Meramec Lakes Golf Course in a tri-meet against Wright City and Belle.
St. Clair shot a 187 as a team to defeat Wright City’s 201 by 14 strokes. Belle did not field a full team.
Alyssa Taylor, Sicily Humphrey and Leah Keltz each received top honors after shooting a round of 46.
“(This was) our last match at home for the year,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “I was happy how the girls played.”
Jaydyn Sherwood turned in a 49 for the Lady Bulldogs.
Ellie Dingledine shot a 54.
For Wright City, Katie Schanuel’s 47 finished one stroke behind the St. Clair medalists.
Rylee Schaefer and Alex Sutterboth shot a 49.
Kailin Hawn and Abby Schanuel each ended on 56 strokes.
St. Clair will host its home tournament, the Lady Bulldog Invitational, Monday at 8 a.m.
