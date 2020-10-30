Area cross country runners have at least one of their Halloween costumes picked out this year.
They’ll be spending at least part of All Hallows Eve in their team uniforms as district races are held Saturday.
Big Driver
Washington, Union and the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys will all be running in Washington at Big Driver during a combined Class 5 District 4 and Class 4 District 4 event.
Action at Big Driver begins at 9 a.m. with the Class 5 girls race, followed by the Class 5 boys at 9:40.
Washington runners will be in both those races along with Battle, Hickman, Holt, Wentzville Liberty, Rock Bridge, Timberland and Troy.
The Class 4 District 4 girls run at 10:40 a.m., followed by the Class 4 District 4 boys at 11:10 a.m. Other teams in those races include Fulton, Hannibal, Kirksville, Mexico, Moberly, St. Dominic and Warrenton.
The district will not have an awards program.
Sullivan
The Eagles are hosting the Class 4 District 2 and Class 5 District 2 races, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Campbell-Chapman Sports Complex.
St. Clair and Pacific will both be running there from the area as well, along with Affton, Rockwood Summit, Rolla and Vianney for the Class 4 boys. All-girls schools Cor Jesu and Ursuline are also in that district.
Class 5 teams running at Sullivan include Eureka, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Marquette, Parkway South, Parkway West and Webster Groves for both genders plus SLUH and Westminster on the boys side and Nerinx Hall on the girls side.
The Class 4 girls run first at 9:30 a.m. The Class 4 boys follow at 10:15 a.m.
Class 5 girls run at 11 a.m. and the Class 5 boys finish the event at 11:45 a.m.
There will be no awards program at Sullivan.
Bowling Green
Borgia’s Lady Knights are running in Class 3 District 3.
Bowling Green is hosting the event at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
That is also the destination for Hermann’s teams along with Centralia, Hallsville, Macon, Montgomery County, North Callaway, Winfield and Wright City. All-boys school Missouri Military Academy rounds out that district.
It’ll be a busy day with six races scheduled at that event, which also includes Class 2 District 3 and Class 1 District 3 teams.
Competing in Class 2 will be Brookfield, O’Fallon Christian, Clark County, Elsberry, Highland, Mark Twain, Monroe City, Palmyra, South Shelby, Van-Far and Westran. Brookfield and South Shelby do not have a boys team.
Running in Class 1 are Atlanta, Brashear, Brunswick, Community, Higbee, Keytesville, La Plata, Marion County, Meadville, Northeast (Cairo), Northwestern (Mendon), Salisbury and Schuyler County. Schuyler County is running girls only.
The Class 3 girls run first at 9 a.m., followed by the Class 3 boys at 9:40. A Class 3 awards program is estimated to start at 10:20.
The Class 2 girls start at 10:40 and the Class 2 boys at 11:20 with an awards program at noon.
The afternoon starts with the Class 1 girls at 12:20 p.m. and finishes with the Class 1 boys at 1 p.m. and awards at 1:40.
Linn
New Haven, Owensville and St. James will all be heading to Linn High School for the Classes 1, 2 and 3 District 4 meet.
The Shamrocks run in Class 2 with Belle, Crocker, Dixon, Father Tolton, Laquey, Linn, New Bloomfield, Russellville, South Callaway, Stover and Tipton. Tolton is boys only.
In Class 3, the Dutchmen and Tigers compete with Blair Oaks, Boonville, California, Cuba, Fatima, Father Tolton, Salem and Southern Boone. Tolton is girls only this time.
Class 1 teams will include Calvary Lutheran, Chamois, Columbia Independent, Glasgow, Green Ridge, Harrisburg (girls only), New Franklin, Otteville, Prairie Home, Smithton, Stoutland and Vienna.
The Class 3 girls run at 9 a.m. and the Class 3 boys at 9:40 with awards to follow at 10:20.
The Class 2 girls go at 10:40 a.m. and the Class 2 boys at 11:20 a.m. with awards at noon.
Class 1 girls run at 12:20 p.m. and the boys at 1 p.m. with awards at 1:40.
McNair Park
Defending Class 1 individual state champion Jace Cavness and the rest of The Fulton School at St. Albans runners are slated to compete in Class 1 District 2 at McNair Park, hosted by Lutheran North.
This meet encompasses the District 2 races for Classes 1-3 and the District 3 races for Classes 4 and 5.
Cavness and the Class 1 boys run at 12:30 p.m. and the Class 1 girls at 1 p.m. There will be no awards program at this event.
Competing against the Fulton School will be Barat Academy (girls only), Bismarck, Clopton, Crystal City, Marquand-Zion (boys only), Meadow Heights, Oak Ridge, Principia, Silex, St. Paul Lutheran, St. Vincent (girls only), Valle Catholic, Viburnum and Wellsville-Middletown.
Races start at 9:30 a.m. with the Class 3 boys. The Class 3 girls run at 10 a.m.
Class 2 boys start at 11 a.m., followed by the Class 2 girls at 11:30.
The Class 4 boys run at 2 p.m. and the Class 4 girls at 2:30.
The Class 5 boys go at 3:30 p.m. and the Class 5 girls at 4 p.m.
The Class 2 teams are Bishop DuBourg, Bourbon, Duchesne, Grandview (Hillsboro), Jefferson (Festus), Kingston, Lutheran North, St. Pius X, Steelville, Trinity Catholic and West County.
Running in Class 3 will be Cardinal Ritter, Incarnate Word (girls only), John Burroughs, Lutheran St. Charles, Maplewood, MICDS (boys only), Orchard Farm, Priory (boys only), Rosati-Kain (girls only), St. Mary’s, Villa Duchesne (girls only), Visitation (girls only) and Westminster (girls only).
The Class 4 District 3 teams are Chaminade (boys only), Clayton, Ft. Zumwalt East, Ft. Zumwalt South, Parkway Central, Parkway North, St. Charles, St. Charles West, St. Joseph’s Academy (girls only) and Whitfield.
Class 5 District 3 will feature teams from CBC (boys only), DeSmet (boys only), Francis Howell, Francis Howell Central, Francis Howell North, Ft. Zumwalt North, Ft. Zumwalt West, Ladue, MICDS (girls only) and Pattonville.