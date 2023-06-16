Coming back from being no-hit, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team scored in its second Game 7 Tournament game Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
However, the opposing team, 15U Tribe - Thomas of O’Fallon, scored nine times in the first two innings to claim the win, 9-1.
The Tribe went ahead in the top of the first with five runs and added four more in the second. Washington’s run came in the bottom of the third.
Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said Washington was playing catch-up for the entire game.
“Our offense couldn’t get anything going against their pitching to get back into the game,” Kopmann said.
The Tribe outhit Post 218, 6-5. The visitors made the game’s lone error.
Washington’s five hits were singles by Ben Gelinas, Andrew Elbert, Nakai Scott, Jacob Schroeder and Nick Hackmann.
Max Borgerding and Schroeder each stole a base. Schroeder scored the run and Hackmann recorded the RBI.
On the mound, Washington utilized three pitchers.
Henry Zeitzmann went 1.1 innings and took the loss. He allowed eight runs on three hits, three walks and three hit batters. Zeitzmann struck out three.
Kopmann said Zeitzmann struggled with his control.
AJ Buehrlen got one out while allowing a run on one hit and two walks.
Colton Warnecke pitched the final 5.1 innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three.
“He really looked good coming out of the pen,” Kopmann said.
Austin Jorgensen pitched for the Tribe, going the distance. Over seven innings, he allowed one run on five hits while striking out four.
Colby Ellis had three hits for the Tribe while Joe Becker added two.
