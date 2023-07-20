The home team won their way back into the finals.
Jackson Post 158 (13-14-1) won the Missouri Freshman Legion State Tournament losers’ bracket final Saturday over Eureka Post 177 (18-14), 12-7, allowing the Tribe to advance to play Washington Post 218 for the championship Sunday.
After getting down, 5-0, Jackson came roaring back to win on its home field.
Eureka scored once in the second inning, four times in the third and twice in the fourth.
Jackson scored its first runs in the bottom of the third, tallying three in the inning. The Tribe added four runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth to win it pulling away.
Post 158 ultimately finished second in the state behind Post 218. The loss eliminated Eureka in third place.
Nolan Bartels pitched the first two innings for Jackson. He allowed five unearned runs on three hits with two strikeouts.
Kamden Brockmire pitched five innings in relief and earned the win. He allowed two unearned runs on six hits and struck out five.
At the plate, Jackson received multi-hit efforts from Jayden McAlister, Brett Findlay and Ty Forest.
Findlay doubled, singled, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in two runs.
McAlister singled twice, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two.
Forest singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and tallied three RBIs.
Ryan Turlington tripled, walked and scored.
Coltyn Cook singled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Carter Shipman singled, walked, stole a base, scored and drove in one.
Prestyn Smith singled, walked twice and scored once.
Brockmire and Grady Bahner each drew a walk.
Elliott Stewart started on the mound for Eureka. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and four walks. He struck out two batters.
Camden Dierker pitched one inning and allowed two runs on one hit and two walks.
Preston Wibbenmeyer did not record an out, allowing one run on one walk.
Sam Heacox pitched one inning and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk, striking out one.
Andrew Shepard and Harper Hicks both singled twice for Eureka.
Trevor Schmidt tripled and Stewart doubled. Jake Yallaly, Sam Herberholt and Wibbenmeyer all singled once.
Wibbenmeyer was hit by a pitch.
Yallaly picked up the only steal for Eureka.
Herberholt and Schmidt both scored twice. Shepard, Wibbenmeyer and Christopher Weatherby all scored once.
RBIs were credited to Schmidt, Shepard, Yallaly and Hicks.
