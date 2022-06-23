Grant Trentmann and Sam Strubberg combined for a five-inning Ninth District no-hitter Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, as the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team shut out Elsberry Post 226 White, 12-0.
“Grant once again was dominant on the mound,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “He continues to be our ace and key leader on our team.”
The game was the first one of a doubleheader for the teams.
Post 218 improved to 13-2 overall, 3-0 in the Ninth District, with the win.
Washington opened scoring with a run in the bottom of the first. Post 218 added seven runs in the second, one in the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth.
The game ended on the run rule after the top of the fifth.
Post 218 plays the other Elsberry team, the Red squad, Tuesday in Elsberry. The doubleheader starts at 6 p.m.
Trentmann tossed 2.1 innings before reaching his pitch count limit for the day. He struck out six of the nine batters he faced, hitting one batter with a pitch.
Strubberg needed 29 pitches to go 2.2 innings. He walked two and struck out one.
Offensively, Kabren Koelling had three hits, including a triple.
Cohen Jasper contributed two singles.
Noah Wilson tripled. Kaden Patke, Drew Eckhoff, Trentmann, Justin Mort, Tyler Kromer and Strubberg singled.
Patke drew a pair of walks. Trentmann, Mort and Ryan Williams walked once.
Koelling stole two bases. Jasper, Kromer, Patke and Strubberg each had one steal.
Strubberg, Jasper and Will Hoer each scored twice. Patke, Eckhoff, Koelling, Kromer, Williams and Wilson scored one run apiece.
Eckhoff, Koelling, Kromer and Jasper each drove in two runs.
Patke, Trentmann and Wilson had one RBI apiece.
Tanner McGraugh and Ethan Adam pitched for Elsberry.
Adam and Grant Fischer drew walks.