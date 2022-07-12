Grant Trentmann cooled down some of the Ninth District’s hottest bats Thursday, leading the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team to an 11-1 win over Elsberry Post 226 Red.
Trentmann, Washington’s ace, held Elsberry to an unearned run on three hits and two walks. He struck out six.
The win puts Post 218 into Sunday’s Ninth District championship series against a to-be-determined opponent. Entering Friday’s games in Elsberry, multiple rounds of the losers’ bracket still had to be played as games were postponed due to rain in Lincoln County.
Post 218 (24-3) also has sealed a spot in the Zone 1 Tournament.
Elsberry (26-10) also is playing a waiting game. Two rounds of the losers’ bracket still need to be played before Elsberry Red takes the field again Saturday at 3 p.m.
In Thursday’s winners’ bracket championship, Washington had to wait for Elsberry to finish an 11-4 win over St. Peters Post 313 in a game suspended from Wednesday.
The Reds were the visiting team for the game and scored the first run in the top of the second.
However, Post 218 responded with six runs. Washington later added two in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Washington outhit Elsberry, 11-3. The Reds made four of the game’s six errors.
Offensively, Kabren Koelling led the way with three hits.
Kaden Patke, Trentmann and Tyler Kromer each had two hits. Trentmann and Kromer doubled.
Justin Mort and Reagan Kandlbinder had one hit apiece.
Kandlbinder drew three walks. Patke, Drew Eckhoff and Ryan Williams walked twice. Kromer had one walk.
Williams was hit by a pitch. Eckhoff also had a sacrifice fly.
Mort, Kromer and Kandlbinder scored twice. Patke, Eckhoff, Koelling, Williams and Strubberg scored once.
Elsberry’s hits were singles by Gavin Woodson, Landon Niederer and Gavin Marshall.
Alex Kinnie and DJ Barth walked.
Walker Chandler scored the run.
Woodson started and took the loss, going 3.2 innings while allowing eight runs on eight hits, seven walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Trent Albrecht finished the game, pitching two innings.
He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks. He fanned three.